Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns

Garry W. Jenkins: In defense of public defenders

OPED-SCOTUS-JACKSON-SENTENCING-COMMENTARY-ABA
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies on the third day of her Senate nomination hearings on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. If confirmed, she will be the first former public defender to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
Opinion by Garry W. Jenkins
April 09, 2022 08:30 AM
Share

Upon the conclusion of another bruising Supreme Court nomination battle in the U.S. Senate, it’s not too early to begin reflecting on the latest costs and casualties of this latest partisan skirmish.

President Biden's nomination of now-Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court marked several notable firsts, including making her the first Black woman as well as the first former public defender to sit on the highest court in this country. While the absence of Black women on the Court over our history was well known and understood, the latter first is certainly more surprising.

JenkinsGarry783.jpg
Garry Jenkins, dean of the University of Minnesota Law School.
Tim Rummelhoff

Despite the foundational role of public defenders in our criminal justice system and in upholding the values of the Constitution, we have never had a U.S. Supreme Court justice with a background in public defense. But unfortunately, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings featured frequent attacks on then-Judge Jackson’s important work as a public defender. These attacks not only diminish current and future public defenders, they diminish us all.

Public defenders safeguard the constitutional rights of all people regardless of their backgrounds and have the benefit of understanding criminal justice from all sides. When it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court, we need justices who understand our complex and intricate criminal justice system from multiple perspectives, including those who have real-life experience defending individuals and ensuring that constitutionally required due process rights are upheld and respected. Indeed, the Bill of Rights extends a number of constitutional protections to those accused of crimes precisely because of the fundamental liberty interests at stake. Nationally, public defenders represent roughly 80% of people charged with a crime; they provide an essential resource to citizens of Minnesota.

Although the familiar opening of the long-running television show "Law & Order" refers to people being represented by "two separate yet equally important groups: the police who investigate crime, and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders," there is also a third, equally important group: public defenders. This group, the state and federal public defenders in this country, represents individuals to ensure that all people have equal access to justice–not just those who can afford legal representation. The confirmation of Justice Jackson brings a voice from this foundational third group, public defenders, to the highest court and to our justice system.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a former public defender, Justice Jackson, the 116th person to sit on the Court, also understands the access to justice crisis faced by our legal system. Millions of Americans cannot afford necessary legal assistance when faced with life-changing situations, leaving a gap in our justice system where public interest lawyers — including public defenders — step in to represent those who otherwise would be denied equal access to justice.

During this critical time in our nation's history, a jurist with firsthand experience in working within this justice gap will bring a unique and necessary perspective to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As the dean of one of our great public law schools and a board member of Equal Justice Works, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization focused on launching careers in public service for lawyers, I know there is immense value in the work of public defenders. They are truly heroes in our justice system, upholding the foundational values of our country and our rule of law.

Rather than denigrating that important work, Justice Jackson's career experience as a public defender should serve as an inspiration for all who care about the value of equal access to justice. She is — and will be — an exceptional role model for law students and lawyers committed to public service and pursuing careers in which they can make a positive difference. I hope that a generation of law students, from both sides of the political aisle, who were listening to the confirmation process will not dissuaded from pursuing this vital work.

Day in and day out, public interest lawyers are on the front lines working for equal justice — laying the groundwork for sustainable solutions in our communities, in our country, and in our justice system. Some prosecute crimes, while others defend those charged with them. Both are important. Two separate, yet equally important, functions. Perhaps the confirmation of Justice Jackson — which I strongly supported — will be enough to inspire the next generation of public interest lawyers to follow in her footsteps.

But, just in case, we should still rebuke the attacks on her public defense work and ensure that when we look back on this confirmation that the esteem of public defenders has not become collateral damage in the latest round of political wars. Because without public defenders, there is no justice.

Garry W. Jenkins is the dean and William S. Pattee Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota Law School and a member of the Equal Justice Works Board of Directors.

Opinion by Garry W. Jenkins
What to read next
FCC Editorial Advisory Board logo
Columns
Survey says readers want easy access to reliable election information
We took our readers’ input to heart, and now we’re acting on it. Forum Communications Co. is in the process of developing thorough voter resource landing pages on our websites.
April 08, 2022 11:01 AM
 · 
By  FCC Editorial Advisory Board
page-louisck-20220405
Columns
Clarence Page: Louis C.K. cancels his cancellation, is it OK to laugh now?
Compared to the instant shock of watching Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Academy Awards, the Recording Academy seemed to be delivering a quieter but just as profound slap to cancel culture a week later when it awarded a Grammy to embattled comedian Louis C.K.
April 08, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Why we celebrate the renewal of Easter
"Even in this year, when it seems we cannot escape the cloud of despair enveloping this earth, we still celebrate the Son of God, coming to earth to live among us, suffering like us and voluntarily taking death to his grave with him so that we don’t have to."
April 08, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
A blonde woman in a cowboy hit speaks while sitting in a wheelchair on a stage.
Columns
The positive impact of paralyzed barrel racer Amberley Snyder
"I left the state FBLA conference reminded of the importance of showing gratitude, even when your words don’t come out as planned."
April 08, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke