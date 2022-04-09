Garry W. Jenkins: In defense of public defenders

Upon the conclusion of another bruising Supreme Court nomination battle in the U.S. Senate, it’s not too early to begin reflecting on the latest costs and casualties of this latest partisan skirmish.

President Biden's nomination of now-Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court marked several notable firsts, including making her the first Black woman as well as the first former public defender to sit on the highest court in this country. While the absence of Black women on the Court over our history was well known and understood, the latter first is certainly more surprising.

Garry Jenkins, dean of the University of Minnesota Law School. Tim Rummelhoff

Despite the foundational role of public defenders in our criminal justice system and in upholding the values of the Constitution, we have never had a U.S. Supreme Court justice with a background in public defense. But unfortunately, the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings featured frequent attacks on then-Judge Jackson’s important work as a public defender. These attacks not only diminish current and future public defenders, they diminish us all.

Public defenders safeguard the constitutional rights of all people regardless of their backgrounds and have the benefit of understanding criminal justice from all sides. When it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court, we need justices who understand our complex and intricate criminal justice system from multiple perspectives, including those who have real-life experience defending individuals and ensuring that constitutionally required due process rights are upheld and respected. Indeed, the Bill of Rights extends a number of constitutional protections to those accused of crimes precisely because of the fundamental liberty interests at stake. Nationally, public defenders represent roughly 80% of people charged with a crime; they provide an essential resource to citizens of Minnesota.

Although the familiar opening of the long-running television show "Law & Order" refers to people being represented by "two separate yet equally important groups: the police who investigate crime, and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders," there is also a third, equally important group: public defenders. This group, the state and federal public defenders in this country, represents individuals to ensure that all people have equal access to justice–not just those who can afford legal representation. The confirmation of Justice Jackson brings a voice from this foundational third group, public defenders, to the highest court and to our justice system.

As a former public defender, Justice Jackson, the 116th person to sit on the Court, also understands the access to justice crisis faced by our legal system. Millions of Americans cannot afford necessary legal assistance when faced with life-changing situations, leaving a gap in our justice system where public interest lawyers — including public defenders — step in to represent those who otherwise would be denied equal access to justice.

During this critical time in our nation's history, a jurist with firsthand experience in working within this justice gap will bring a unique and necessary perspective to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As the dean of one of our great public law schools and a board member of Equal Justice Works, the nation’s largest nonprofit organization focused on launching careers in public service for lawyers, I know there is immense value in the work of public defenders. They are truly heroes in our justice system, upholding the foundational values of our country and our rule of law.

Rather than denigrating that important work, Justice Jackson's career experience as a public defender should serve as an inspiration for all who care about the value of equal access to justice. She is — and will be — an exceptional role model for law students and lawyers committed to public service and pursuing careers in which they can make a positive difference. I hope that a generation of law students, from both sides of the political aisle, who were listening to the confirmation process will not dissuaded from pursuing this vital work.

Day in and day out, public interest lawyers are on the front lines working for equal justice — laying the groundwork for sustainable solutions in our communities, in our country, and in our justice system. Some prosecute crimes, while others defend those charged with them. Both are important. Two separate, yet equally important, functions. Perhaps the confirmation of Justice Jackson — which I strongly supported — will be enough to inspire the next generation of public interest lawyers to follow in her footsteps.

But, just in case, we should still rebuke the attacks on her public defense work and ensure that when we look back on this confirmation that the esteem of public defenders has not become collateral damage in the latest round of political wars. Because without public defenders, there is no justice.

Garry W. Jenkins is the dean and William S. Pattee Professor of Law at the University of Minnesota Law School and a member of the Equal Justice Works Board of Directors.

