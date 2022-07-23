Gavin Bloch: The reasons are clear: Silver Lake dam must go

Editor's note: This pair of columns represents views for and against a potential city project in Rochester to remove the dam at Silver Lake and renovate the surrounding park and trails. This column expresses a view in favor of the dam removal.

My name is Gavin Bloch and I am a recent graduate of the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities and have a bachelor of science degree in environmental geography. Throughout my college career, I have studied a wide range of topics including hydrology, climate science, and urban planning.

As a resident of the city of Rochester who lives just a couple of blocks away from the Silver Lake dam, I have witnessed how the city’s plan to remove it has sparked a notable and oftentimes passionate outcry from those that want the dam to be left alone. However, I would like to make the assertion that removing the dam would actually be a huge step forward to the future of our community.

Built in 1937 as part of a "New Deal" project, the dam in its current state is not fulfilling its original purpose as a utility that provides hydroelectricity. It seems to me that those who oppose the removal of the dam are mainly concerned about the subsequent loss of lake area as well as how future flood control measures will prevent catastrophic events such as the great flood of 1978 from occurring again.

First off, the vast majority of the current area of the lake will remain as is, and only 15% of it will be reduced, mainly along West Silver Lake Drive. As far as flood control goes, this part of the river isn’t even located along the 100-year flood plain as referenced from FEMA’s flood control map of the city. In fact, the cascading pools that the city is proposing might actually reduce the risk of flooding, as the depth of the lake will increase since it would allow sediment to flow freely in its natural state.

I would like to point out that the very nature of dams prevents sediment from flowing downstream, thus creating a blockade that creates a substantial buildup of sediment which subsequently needs to be dredged every 10 or so years. Another latent effect of removing dams along rivers is the reestablishment of fish and mussel migration patterns upstream. Water quality has also been proven to increase as well, as turbidity (the clarity of water) is reduced with improved sediment transport. As anybody who is as familiar with Silver Lake knows, the water quality right now is extremely poor.

In addition, many novel recreational activities in our community will be made available by removing the dam. Currently, it is not possible to canoe or kayak down the river with the dam in its place. I know this because I kayak around this part of the river regularly. Not only is the dam’s presence impeding, but it is also very dangerous, as the bottom of the dam is prone to having a so-called “drowning machine,” which is a circular current of water that is almost impossible to escape once someone finds themselves in it. Wouldn’t it be awesome for the city to promote new and exciting opportunities in the underutilized Zumbro River?

Finally, I would like to touch base on the monetary impact of such an undertaking, as many are concerned about how much this will cost the city. As part of the city’s current budget proposal related to the project, $5 million will be allocated to removing excess sediment in Silver Lake and up the river just this one time while only $4 million will be needed for dam removal. The action of the latter may eliminate the need for future dredging completely. If the Zumbro needs to be dredged about every 10 years because of the dam’s impedance, then I believe the long-term cost speaks for itself.

Gavin Bloch lives in Rochester.