Gerald J. Boyum: By any name, socialism is a threat to our way of life

In “Americanizing Jesus”, Dec 6, 2022, the author discussed the problem of “Christian Nationalism,” which may be reactions to the “elephant in the room,” Democratic Socialism.

This ideology, which is based on godless Marxism, is pervasive in society, universities, much of the press, Hollywood, Democratic Socialist party, and the Biden presidency. It is cloaked in deceptive labels such as “progressive,” and democratic socialism; however, it has failed everywhere it’s been tried, sometimes catastrophically.

It involves failure of economic policy and false assumptions about man’s nature as well as central planning, one-party rule, control of the means of production (factories, farms, mines, forests, etc., which are treated as “state property”), reliance on huge military expenditures, no incentives to work over bare minimum or to be creative in entrepreneurial activity, leaders reliant on favors to gain positions vs. expertise and experience, belief that man’s nature can be changed, and leaders will act for the “common good.” History and the real world demonstrate otherwise, as noted in the former USSR, North Korea, China, and currently in Venezuela.

Democratic Socialism is based on godless Marxism. Moral relativism prevails, ends justify the means, and law is what they say it is. There is no accountability in an afterlife; i.e, “no one is watching.” More than 100 million citizens were murdered by their governments in the 20th century alone in their quests for a man-made utopia. People with contradicting views were branded as traitors and enemies of the state who must be re-educated or eliminated.

The Democratic Party is not the party of Truman and JFK, who were staunch anti-communists. Fundamental transformation of the Democratic Party started at the 1968 Democratic National Convention when anti-communists were purged from the party. The movement received a big boost when Barack Obama declared on Oct. 30, 2008, that “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America.” ("Obama: Transforming America," by Victor Davis Hanson)

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of this ideology attempt to whitewash socialism by calling it "democratic" and stating that true socialism hasn't been tried. However, Mark Alexander, in “The Socialist Democratic Party, The Fundamental Transformation of America,” states that “…there is no consequential distinction between Marxist Socialism, National Socialism, or the most recent incarnation of this beast, Democratic Socialism. The objective of socialism by any name, is to replace Rule of Law with the rule of men, and the terminus of this transformation is tyranny."

Also, Elizabeth Stauffer in "The Democratic Party is a Major Threat to America" identifies what she considers to be the most serious threat to America: the Democratic Party itself.

Winston Churchill said, “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy, its inherent virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”

Gerald J. Boyum, of Rochester, is a retired Air Force officer who served in Germany during the Cold War and in Thailand during the Vietnam War, as well as in munitions and ICBM systems program offices stateside.

