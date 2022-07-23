Greg Munson: Remove dams, but not at Silver Lake

A decade ago, one of my Nature Nut columns, "Can Rivers Run Free," noted that for eons of time rivers ran free, and suggested maybe they should do so again. And, for decades I’ve applauded dam removal throughout the country. But, for reasons stated below, I and other members of the Friends of Silver Lake do not support the multi-million-dollar proposal by city leaders to remove the Silver Lake Dam.

I grew up in the Silver Lake neighborhood, and now live overlooking the park which we refer to as the "Jewel of the Park System." I see daily the value of Silver Lake Park to residents and visitors, which is in large part due to the lake.

Records indicate a dam to create a recreational lake in Rochester, and control lake water levels, was first proposed by William Worrall Mayo in the late 1800s. And, although Mayo’s proposed dam on Bear Creek never materialized, the idea did. City leaders took it up again in the early 1900s, proposing a dam built at its current location, which was built and dedicated in 1937.

Some proponents of removing the dam would prefer just a river with no lake in the park. City leaders currently propose replacing it with a sheet pile and rock structure 800 feet upstream, reducing the main lake body by about a third, and eliminating water level control capability. Numerous reasons are cited by those wanting to remove the dam. But, unlike the dam, which has served its intended role for 85 years, many of those reasons cited below seem to us to "not hold water."

First off, proponents state the dam no longer serves its original function, with some believing incorrectly it was to provide cooling water for the power plant built over 10 years after the dam’s completion. The dam still serves its original function to provide a recreational lake in Rochester, and to manage water levels of the lake.

Secondly, another stated reason for removing the dam has been that it is unsafe, again a questionable claim since the dam has a perfect safety record of no drownings or serious accidents over its 85-year existence.

Third, proponents of dam removal suggest the new structure will increase lake recreational activity for canoeists, kayakers, and tubers to go from the lake downstream into the Zumbro River. This is also a very questionable, as lake water flow during summer would often be too low to support these activities, as verified by the dam-removal engineers. And, it is questionable people will want to tube in a lake filled with "goose poop." Lake size reduction will also negatively affect activities for youth and adults in the Rochester Rowing Club.

And the fourth questionable dam removal reason is that it will allow for fish and mussel movements upstream of the dam. Since there are other flood control impediments within a mile or two upstream, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has dismissed this as having any significant value.

Greg Munson

While the above dam-removal reasons concern the Friends of Silver Lake, our biggest objection is this most major proposed change ever for Silver Lake Park has not involved enough public input. It has not been included in the current Silver Lake Master Plan discussions, nor has it been approved by the Park Board, both avenues for public input. However, an April public meeting convened by the mayor and the Friends of Silver Lake drew an overflow crowd of more than 200 people, the majority which opposed dam removal.

So, the Friends say, leave the "dam thing" in place, and instead spend the millions on needed park improvements.

Greg Munson is the former director of Quarry Hill Nature Center and co-founder of the Friends of Silver Lake. He can be reached by e-mail at gpmuns@gmail.com.

