Gregg Mast: What Minnesota needs to transition to a clean energy economy

As someone from a small town in southern Minnesota, I've seen firsthand the economic challenges that many of our communities face. But I'm also optimistic about the future, because I believe we are living in a very unique time, when the possibilities that come with our transition to a clean energy economy are tremendous, particularly for communities throughout Greater Minnesota.

In recent years, we've seen swift progress in Minnesota as our state transitions to a clean energy economy. According to the just-released Minnesota Energy Factsheet , our state now generates nearly one-third of its electricity from renewable sources like wind and solar, and an even more impressive 55% from carbon-free energy. As in-state renewable generation has increased, Minnesota has also slashed the amount of energy it imports by more than half compared to just a decade ago, boosting our energy independence. That's a remarkable achievement, and one we should all be proud of.

But we can't stop there. We need to keep fueling growth and diversification of our economy with innovative and cost-effective clean energy solutions, like the recently approved 200-megawatt Byron Solar Project and proposed 260-megawatt Dodge County Wind Project. Addressing critical issues, including improved transmission infrastructure and permitting reform, will help Minnesota achieve its newly passed 100% Clean Energy by 2040 law. Here's why:

Wind and solar power deliver a huge economic boost for local economies. These projects create jobs, both during construction and the long-term operation and maintenance of the facilities. And those jobs are well-paying, with strong potential for career advancement.

Aurora Solar Power Plant on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, just outside of Dodge Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Wind and solar projects also generate significant revenue for rural communities. Landowners who lease their property for renewable energy projects can earn stable and reliable income. And that money can be a lifeline for farmers and their families as they navigate the risks of unpredictable weather and fluctuating crop prices. Minnesota counties also earned more than $16 million in production tax revenue from wind and solar in 2022. Mower County, which has long been rich in wind resources, received just shy of $2 million alone last year according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue .

But in order to fully achieve new state clean energy goals, we must also invest in transmission infrastructure and implement permitting reform. The scale of clean energy adoption needed to reach 100% Clean Energy by 2040 is massive. Recent announcements about billion-dollar investments to upgrade and build transmission lines throughout the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) footprint are critical steps in the right direction to ensure an affordable, reliable, resilient, and decarbonized grid.

In addition, siting and permitting processes in the state can often be burdensome and slow, particularly at the county level. Currently it can take 3-4 years for a wind project to go through the permitting process. Minnesota won’t achieve our climate and clean energy goals at that pace. We need to accelerate investment in transmission infrastructure to allow clean energy resources to connect to the grid and move clean energy from where it's generated to where it's needed. And we must streamline permitting processes so that we can get these projects built and operating as quickly as possible.

Clean energy projects create jobs, stimulate economic development, and address some of the most pressing environmental challenges we face. Here in Minnesota, we've already made significant progress towards a clean energy future. But we can't rest on our laurels. We need to keep pushing for policies and action that accelerates the pace to build more transmission, permit projects, and faster adoption of innovative technologies to get us to 100% Clean Energy by 2040. Let's make it happen.

Gregg Mast serves as the executive director of Clean Energy Economy MN, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization representing the business voice of energy efficiency and clean energy in Minnesota.

