We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Hal Brands: Take Putin’s nuclear threat seriously, but not too seriously

Would Putin carry through on the threat? In Washington and other Western capitals, there are two schools of thought.

OPED-BRANDS-COLUMN-GET
A woman walks past huge placards bearing images of Russian President Vladimir Putin and reading "Russia does not start wars, it ends them" (left) and "We will aim for the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine" in the city center of Simferopol, Crimea, on March 4, 2022.
Stringer/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Hal Brands
September 28, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has raised anew the possibility he might use nuclear weapons against Ukraine to prevail in a conflict going sideways. The smart money says he won’t, because doing so — or otherwise expanding the conflict drastically — wouldn’t make a bad situation any better.

Yet the smart money might not have predicted the choices that set Putin down this path in the first place.

Also Read
thomas-kagan-20220922
Columns
Cal Thomas: Justices are political? That's been true for decades
Liberals in general and Justice Elena Kagan in particular, are upset by the decisions of the conservative majority.
September 28, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-NICHOLAS-GOLDBERG-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Nicholas Goldberg: Americans don't care about climate change. Here's how to wake them up
Talk about what people care about. There's been too much talk about the effect of climate change on polar bears, and not enough on what it means for humans.
September 27, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Nicholas Goldberg
Load More

Much of Putin’s televised speech Tuesday was a repetition of the familiar. He again blamed the U.S., the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and Ukraine for the current conflict. He restated the goal of “liberating” the Donbas region. Yet Putin did say something new: That Russia is mobilizing, albeit partially, for a long war by increasing arms production and calling up 300,000 additional troops, mostly reservists. He pledged to support referendums that could lead to annexation of parts of eastern Ukraine.

He also accused the West of making nuclear threats against Russia and warned that “those who are using nuclear blackmail against us should know that the wind … can turn around.”

Putin finally seems to realize how badly the war is going — which his own biases and the sycophancy of his subordinates may previously have obscured. By opting for partial mobilization, he is trying to appease hard-liners who have called for all-out war without enraging a public that is mostly apathetic. His goal, presumably, is to stem the erosion of Russia’s military position, and then use the threat of escalation to impose a diplomatic solution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether this would work is another matter. Throwing poorly trained, equipped and motivated troops into the meat grinder won’t likely change the military equation. (Russia doesn’t even fully control the parts of Ukraine it is threatening to annex.) What it will do is raise the human costs of war for Russian society — and thus raise the political costs Putin would pay if he loses.

Using nuclear weapons to avert such a defeat has always been a possibility. Russian doctrine encompasses a willingness to use nuclear escalation to end a conventional conflict on acceptable terms. In his speech, Putin declared that Russia would use “all weapon systems available to us” if the war endangered the “territorial integrity of our country.”

In other words, Ukraine and the U.S. must accept the loss of Crimea, which Russia already claims as its sovereign territory, and any lands Moscow annexes in Donbas, or risk nuclear conflict.

Would Putin carry through on the threat? In Washington and other Western capitals, there are two schools of thought.

Optimists believe Putin won’t use nuclear weapons because doing so wouldn’t really help him. So-called battlefield nuclear weapons work best against large masses of troops or tanks, but the fighting in Ukraine is fairly dispersed. Holding territory or cities that have just been hit with nuclear weapons isn’t an attractive proposition; the prospect that fallout might blow back into Russia makes nuclear use less alluring still.

Putin might still use nuclear weapons to reset the conflict psychologically — to shock Kyiv and Washington into de-escalation. Yet that could simply cause the U.S. and its allies to double down in Ukraine, perhaps directly entering the conflict themselves, because doing otherwise would create a horrendous precedent that revisionist powers can simply nuke their way out of failed wars.

Pessimists aren’t so sure Putin is bluffing, because using nuclear weapons might not actually backfire. Some unknown portion of the international community would become desperate to end the fighting immediately, even at the cost of making concessions to Moscow. The U.S. and its allies would have few attractive options in response.

Retaliating with limited nuclear strikes against Russian forces would risk an escalatory spiral. Entering the war with NATO conventional forces might invite additional nuclear strikes by Moscow. Non-kinetic reprisals, such as cyberattacks or more economic sanctions, would appear pathetically weak compared to the Russian offense.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, using nuclear weapons would be an existential gamble for Putin. But if he was headed for a defeat that threatened his hold on power, and perhaps his life, then why not gamble big rather than end up like Moammar Gadhafi? And if Putin landed himself in his current position through a series of disastrous miscalculations, why should we expect his judgment to improve as he becomes more isolated and frightened?

It is sobering to realize that we are now in the gravest great-power nuclear crisis in a half-century. It is more sobering still to think that avoiding nuclear escalation may require Putin to show more prudence and caution in ending this war than he did in starting it.

Hal Brands is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. The Henry Kissinger Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, he is co-author, most recently, of "Danger Zone: The Coming Conflict with China" and a member of the State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy Board.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-NIXON-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Solomon D. Stevens: We should have held Nixon accountable for Watergate
The fact is that America never did heal after Watergate. We didn’t move on. We needed to see Nixon pay for his crimes, but instead we saw him reclaim a place of honor in American history.
September 27, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Solomon D. Stevens
OPED-NUCLEAR-STATES-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Elaine Scarry: North Korea’s new law is far from the only nuclear threat the world faces
North Korea passed a law this month putting into effect Kim Jong Un’s decision that in case he is incapacitated by foreign hands, the country will “automatically and immediately” launch a nuclear retaliation. This arrangement makes it sound as though the North Korean nuclear arsenal is not only designed to be used by one man but exists to keep that one man in power.
September 27, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Elaine Scarry
092822.OP.BP. RENNEMOCOMM.png
Columns
Commentary: Election officials are your friends and neighbors
Election administrators and judges are part of the community. We are your neighbors and co-workers, people you see at church on Sunday or in line at the grocery store. I believe I speak for all election officials when I say we are honest citizens who want to serve our community to the best of our ability.
September 27, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Tina Rennemo / Baudette, Minnesota
Tim Penny.jpg
Columns
Tim Penny: Open grants support children and welcoming communities
We currently have two open grants that we encourage groups in our 20-county region to apply for.
September 27, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Tim Penny