J. Christian Adams: Minnesota’s Voter Rolls Contained Hundreds of Duplicate Registrations

A critical component of election integrity is to have accurate, up-to-date voter rolls. The voter roll is essential to free and fair elections. It tells election officials who is eligible to vote. This includes removing individuals who move, have died and duplicate registrants.

Many states across the country are failing to do this essential voter list maintenance.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation, of which I am president, has had many successes in forcing states to clean up their voter rolls including in Pennsylvania, Texas, North Carolina and Mississippi.

Our latest success was in Minnesota. The Foundation’s analysis found that six counties in Minnesota contained 510 apparent duplicate registrations.

A duplicate registration happens when one person is registered to vote twice. Often duplicate registrations are caused by a person being registered under variations of their name. For example, John Smith is registered to vote under the name John Smith and John J. Smith. Another common example is a woman is registered to vote under her maiden name and her married name.

Duplicate registrations matter because it provides the opportunity for individuals to vote twice. It also costs taxpayers money as well as anyone who uses voter rolls to mail materials to addresses.

Under federal law, specifically the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), states are required to implement a computerized statewide voter registration list that is accurate and eliminates duplicate registrations.

Through the Foundation’s HAVA complaints, so far, five Minnesota counties have removed 440 duplicate voter registrations and put into place more thorough systems to check for them. One Minnesota county is still fighting the implementation of better processes to find and eliminate duplicates.

Through the litigation process, we have learned many lessons of errors that can happen in county election offices.

For instance, one individual we identified has a duplicate registrant was actually two separate people living in the same house. One person living in the house changed her name to Nicklelodeus Thunder McLoud. But when she updated her voter registration, the election office mistakenly changed both her name and her housemate’s name to the new name. Essentially, one voter registration now had the wrong name listed.

Another error we found was that county officials’ data regarding vote credits is not always entirely accurate. The two vote credits in the 2020 election listed in the voter roll under one of the duplicate registrants was caused by a poll worker error, and was not an accurate reflection of the voting history.

In Minnesota, many election errors happen at the local level. The good news is that these problems can be easily solved. For instance, these five Minnesota counties have now implemented policies to do monthly searches for duplicate voter registrations.

The problem of duplicate voter registrations happens throughout the county. In a report released in 2020, the foundation found nearly 38,000 duplicate registrants on America’s voter rolls. We even found a man in Pennsylvania registered seven times. You read that right — seven times.

These inaccuracies on the voter roll matter because every mistake presents an opportunity for fraud and abuse. This presents an even bigger problem in states that do automatic vote by mail, such as Nevada. In these states, duplicate registrants will receive more than one ballot.

We can all agree that no one should be registered twice. I’d wager nobody thinks they should be voting twice either.

Free and fair elections are essential to the foundation of our republic. Any person voting twice is violating the cherished right of eligible voters to have their voices heard at the ballot box.

Not only does removing duplicate registrations make elections more secure, but it is required by federal law.

Election officials need to do their job and ensure that all voters are only registered once. We should not have to take legal action to get election officials to do their jobs.

J. Christian Adams is the president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, a former Justice Department attorney, and current commissioner on the United States Commission for Civil Rights.

