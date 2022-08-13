SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jackie Benoit-Petrich: Child care is necessary, and deserves public funding

e16a40ea25d5aa339d81dd7b25313cdd.jpg
Jackie Benoit-Petrich, Executive Director of Civic League Day Nursery
Opinion by Jackie Benoit-Petrich
August 13, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

For 38 years, I have been in child care in one way or another — as a mother, teacher, advocate, director and grandmother. I am currently the director at Civic League Day Nursery in Rochester. We opened our doors in 1930 as a woman-led, pioneering effort to bring quality care to children of working parents. And we’ve been doing just that for 91 years.

You’ve probably read the headlines or heard on the news that parents are unable to find affordable child care. This is not an exaggeration. We, like others, have an extremely long waitlist for all ages. Many families easily wait one and a half to two years to even get a spot.

Also Read
IMG-6579 (1).jpg
Columns
Ditterich Family Farm expands into Ditterich Mercantile to fill grocery gap
Ditterich Mercantile recently opened to fill a need for a grocery store in Vergas, Minnesota. It's an example of community innovation and passion.
August 13, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
koehler-apology-20220804
Columns
Robert C. Koehler: Pope's apology tour is a start on a path to reverence
Editor's note: Clarence Page is off this week. Robert C. Koehler is writing in his place.
August 12, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Load More

We are not, however, busting at the seams. Our child care center is licensed for 84 children. But currently we only have 60 students enrolled. So that means we have room for 24 more children, right? No. In fact, we are actually moving to a five-classroom model instead of a six-classroom model as the result of a child care system that doesn’t work. It is not working for anyone — not for parents who pay too much, not for teachers who are paid too little, and not for providers who are struggling to make ends meet.

At Civic League, we not only take care of our kids, we take care of our staff. We offer benefits, which is very rare for most any center in the state. It’s still not nearly enough for the work they do, but it is impossible for us to offer more. Ninety-one percent of Civic League’s income is generated by parent fees and 90% of our expenses are staff wages and benefits. Our rates are competitive and among the lowest and still difficult for families to afford.

Parent fees already have to be increased annually to cover the rising costs of operations. To make child care work, to be able to fill those 24 spots and keep our six classrooms open to serve families, we need to pay teachers a living wage. Kindergarten teachers in Minnesota average $61,830 per year whereas child care teachers average $33,000 (and those are the ones making $16 an hour!). The only way to bridge that gap is public funding. 

ADVERTISEMENT

We publicly fund K-12 education. Why don’t we treat early childhood in the same way? Because child care is so often seen as babysitting, or not real work. This couldn’t be further from the truth! Our classrooms are filled with caring staff and happy children, eager to learn. We consistently send our children off to kindergarten with 100% readiness! Better outcomes for kids have innumerable benefits for society. 

The data could not be more clear, yet the Minnesota Legislature closed out its session this spring with exactly zero dollars allotted to fund child care. To be fair, the Senate blocked nearly every attempt by the House to fund anything with the $9.3 billion surplus — not child care, not education, not long-term care facilities, not roads and bridges. Nothing.

All of these things have been underfunded for decades. The excuse that we do not have the resources to fund necessary programs is tired, worn, and simply false. We do have the resources — and if everyone paid their fair share, we’d have more than enough resources to fully fund child care and so much more.

A fully funded child care system would allow child care providers to pay teachers the living wages they deserve. It would allow us to have our classrooms full of smiling children whose parents and caregivers are not stressed about how to afford child care. It would give parents the opportunity to make decisions about their own careers without the constraints of whether they can pay for child care. It would give every child a great start from birth (Achievement gaps start to form at birth!).

Child care is a backbone of our society. It is arguably one of the most important pieces of our economy. Without it, millions of parents cannot work. It is past time that we supported this necessary public good with the public funding it needs. I will be voting this fall for leaders who know the value of funding child care and pledge to make it happen.

Jackie Benoit-Petrich is the director at Civic League Day Nursery in Rochester and a leader with the Kids Count On Us coalition, which is made up of more than 500 community based child care providers across the state.

What to read next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Travel is good for faith
A summer trip offered a much greater appreciation of the vastness of God’s creation on earth, while also putting things into perspective.
August 12, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
OPED-INDEPENDENTS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Lawrence Goldstone: America needs a Declaration of Independents
Whether one watches Fox News or MSNBC, reads The New York Times or the Wall Street Journal, it has become difficult to view the United States as anything but a game of political dodgeball, with two opposing teams that loath one another trying to knock the other out by whistling partisan fastballs at any vulnerable opponent. Gone are the days of what Richard Nixon liked to call “the great silent majority” — a phrase he appropriated from Homer, who used it to describe the dead. There is not much silence in politics these days. Nor is there much reasonable discourse. Screeching has largely taken its place.
August 11, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Lawrence Goldstone
OPED-FREESPEECH-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Neil Rauch: Fact-free speech is not free speech
Altruism and integrity in public service inspires American voters. Conversely, the ambition for power, fueled by purposeful lying, will be the death of the United States as a moral force in the world.
August 10, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Neil Rauch
thomas-classroom-20220809
Columns
Cal Thomas: No vaccine to protect against a failing education system
As parents prepare to send their children back to school, many will have made decisions about their child's education that will not only put them on a different trajectory, but also impact the public education system, which is being used in too many districts to indoctrinate more than educate.
August 10, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas