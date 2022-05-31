SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 31
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jeff Pieters: How we hope to hold (or regain) your trust

Yes, journalists are far from perfect, but ethics are a daily consideration in the newsroom. We need to share that with you.

Jeff Pieters column sig
Jeff Pieters
Opinion by Jeff Pieters
May 31, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Trust.

It is one of those fundamental things that is sometimes taken for granted, but it is easy to lose — and exceedingly hard to regain, once it's been lost.

Like many public institutions in the U.S. today, the mainstream media — including us here at the Post Bulletin — suffer from a credibility deficit that borders on (or achieves, depending on your outlook) a loss of trust.

Also Read
602007.jpg
Exclusive
Community
A new Town House rises from the ashes
The popular restaurant came back from a fire only to burn down again a few decades later.
May 31, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
The Lister-1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Patients heading to Mayo Clinic from Chicago rode in comfort on the Lister
The specially designed Pullman rail car included beds and special shock absorbers to make the trip more comfortable.
May 31, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Pleasant Valley Pollinator project 01.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Can Winona pollinator corridor put endangered bees on road to recovery?
The Pleasant Valley Pollinator Corridor has funded 40 projects under the “Lawns to Legumes” program.
May 31, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed

I'd be among the first to admit that we're far from perfect. I'd even acknowledge that unconscious biases unfortunately find their way into our reporting at times. But I'd also like to point out that many journalists I've worked with over the course of my career are some of the most ethical, conscientious people I've known. Many of us bend over backwards to make sure our stories are complete, that our sources are fairly represented, and that a fair sampling of competing views are heard.

The trouble is, much of that sweaty work takes place in our newsroom, which — like your workplace, I'd imagine — isn't readily open to outside eyes. If only you could see more of what goes into our reporting, you might find your wounded faith restored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such thinking is why the Post Bulletin has joined The Trust Project , an initiative to make our operations more transparent, and the purposes of our journalism more clearly known and understood.

You might have read about The Trust Project when we joined it three weeks ago . Here, I wanted to tell you about a few things that we've done since joining, and some things that we already were doing before we joined. This isn't a complete list! But I do hope it gives you some idea of the efforts that are happening here.

  • We've posted a page on our website displaying our mission statement, coverage priorities, ethics policies, and more. You can find that page at https://www.postbulletin.com/policies-and-standards.
  • For some projects, we're documenting our reporting methods and the process of discovery that led us to the story. In many cases, we'll share that background information as an ancillary report to the story itself.
  • A related effort by Erich Fisher, one of our digital content producers, is that he interviews other journalists about themselves and their work for an occasional podcast, Behind the Headline . You can find it on our site.
  • We'll revive an old Post Bulletin tradition and assemble a panel of readers to learn about us, and to advise us with their insights as members of the community. I know, I know — I said I would be forming a Readers Advisory Panel around the first of the year. I have applications from some of you, and I'll take a few more before I make selections in the next couple of weeks.

This list could go on — I had a few more things to say, but I've run up against my word-count limit. Not to worry, because the last thing I would have added on my list is this: that from now on, I'll be sharing insights from the newsroom more regularly in this column. In the meantime, if you have questions, comments, plaudits or brickbats, you can find me at the number and email address below.
And, as always, thanks for reading and supporting your Rochester Post Bulletin.

Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. Reach Jeff at 507-285-7748 or email jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Jeff Pieters
Opinion by Jeff Pieters
Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He joined the staff as a reporter in 2001, and has been editor since 2019. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7748 or jpieters@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
goldberg-ukraine-20220524
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: Why do Democrats and Republicans agree on Ukraine aid?
During the 2020 campaign, Joe Biden was outspoken in his desire to "revive the spirit of bipartisanship in this country."
May 30, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
A man wearing a blue and maroon shirt smiles at a woman wearing a maroon blouse and holding out a hand with a diamond ring on it.
Columns
Moving through the stages of life means embracing new roles
"As the 2021-22 school year came to a close at the end of May, I realized that I had made the transition from being a parent of a school-aged child to one who is watching her children navigate adulthood and that I am enjoying the new stage of their –- and mine and their dad’s –- life just as much."
May 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
pitts-cassidy-20220525
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: Sen. Bill Cassidy still doesn't know what hit him
In a few poorly considered words, the senator managed to otherize women he says he means to support.
May 28, 2022 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.
032521.N.RPB.LealSegura01.JPG
Columns
Leal Segura: The fight for the herons is far from over
Rochester Township is changing. The township board needs to change too. Residents want thoughtful development that preserves natural areas. The township board needs to listen to their voices and act before it is too late.
May 28, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Leal Segura