Jeff Pieters: Not a subscriber? There's plenty here to read for free

Jeff Pieters
Opinion by Jeff Pieters
July 19, 2022 10:30 AM
If you're reading this, chances are good that you paid for the privilege. Or, potentially, you're friends with, or related to, somebody who did.

Maybe you're a subscriber. Or maybe you paid $3 at a store to buy a copy of today's print edition. There's also a decent chance that you're reading this column as one of your handful of online freebies for the month. (Watch out for that "Subscribe now" pop-up.)

One way or another, you know (or soon will) that Post Bulletin content comes at a cost. Journalists have to eat, too, and your willingness to financially support our work helps keep everybody in rice and beans for the month. We haven't lost a reporter to starvation yet. Did you know that the Post Bulletin has required a subscription to read online for more than a decade?

That said, you might not be aware that there are certain things we offer at the Post Bulletin's website for free. This is not a trick!

My purpose here today is not to preach to non-subscribers about buying a subscription. It's to tell you how much of our professionally produced content you can enjoy without one. We plan to come up with a better way of marking those freebies soon, but for now I'll tell you about a few of the content categories that you can enjoy without dropping even a plugged nickel.

Crime news from Rochester police briefings. Several mornings a week, representatives of the Rochester Police Department and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office hold a media briefing to report to us and our competitors significant crimes and other emergency news from the past 24 hours. From this, we often have essentially the same stories our competitors have — about the break-in, the motorcycle chase or the drug arrest. Their stories are free to read online, so now ours are, too. Maybe you'll like the quality of ours better. I invite you to take a look.

Community press releases. In a very similar way, our competitors receive the same public announcements we do — about a street closure, a blood drive, or a volunteer opportunity. These and other public announcements of their kind are free for you to read without a subscription.

Rochester in Color. Our effort to provide an information resource and local forum for Black and other non-white local voices wouldn't be positioned to fulfill its mission if we had set it inside our paywall. We want this resource to be available and used by subscribers and non-subscribers alike. Outside sponsorships help underwrite the costs we have to provide it.

Obituaries. This one isn't really secret, as our online data shows us that plenty of people — including lots of non-subscribers — are reading our obituaries. Families pay to place those obits, and by virtue of their expense, we feel obligated to give those life stories the widest potential readership we can. Thus, they are free.

Special magazine features. Rochester Magazine publishes a handful of special features during the year, including the current 100 Days of Summer and Local Table. Those are available to read without a subscription. Likewise, we share Live Well Magazine, a publication for seniors, for free on our site.

Podcasts. You can find our daily news summaries and other audio reports at PostBulletin.com/Podcasts. Or you can listen via Spotify, Apple or Google Podcasts. Wherever you find them, they're free for you to enjoy.

You might be asking yourself why, if we're in the business of selling subscriptions, we are willing to give away so much for free. Also, why is the editor calling attention to it? (Maybe I'm trying to lose weight from all those dishes of rice and beans?)

The answer isn't hard. For one thing, we're part of this community. At times, the information we share is essential for you to have, such as during the first year of the pandemic when we made our COVID-19 coverage freely available.

Also — at the risk of preaching, something I promised I wouldn't do — we feel that offering some free content gives you a taste of what we can deliver. If you like the free stuff, imagine how you might enjoy the content we consider valuable enough to charge for. I think it's worth it.

But that's just my two cents.

Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He can be reached by phone, 507-285-7748, or email, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He joined the staff as a reporter in 2001, and has been editor since 2019. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7748 or jpieters@postbulletin.com.
