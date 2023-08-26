Jeff Pieters: Police raid on a newspaper was awful. Where do readers stand?

Outrageous.

It was the first word that came to my mind a couple of weeks ago when I learned about a police raid and seizure of equipment and materials at a newspaper office in Marion County, Kansas .

In a 90-minute search, police took computers and desk phones, and wrenched cell phones out of reporters’ hands. Simultaneous to that search, police also raided the editor’s home, and the home of a local city council member. The editor’s 98-year-old mother, who lived with him, died soon after the aggressive police action. The stress of the encounter was to blame, the county coroner ruled.

Utterly outrageous.

What prompted the raid was not drug-dealing, bomb-making or cyber-terrorism, but the simple, everyday task of producing important journalism; work not unlike the kind that happens every day even here at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Police alleged an invasion of privacy against a local business owner. Here’s what happened: The newspaper had received an anonymous tip that included the criminal record of that business owner. (The Post Bulletin frequently receives similar kinds of anonymous tips.) Reporters verified through online public records — public records — that the facts of the tip were true.

Yet, the newspaper didn’t report what it found, out of concern that the records it was given had been obtained illegally. Only later, when the business owner herself disclosed her history at a public event, did the newspaper report it. Then, the raids.

Outrageous.

I’m not someone who is easily outraged. I’ve seen enough of life and heard and reported enough stories that I know there is almost always another side, another detail, a fresh perspective, or even just the passage of time that may shed light and bring new understanding. But as this story has progressed, each new detail has landed like a stack of dry timber on an already-burning fire of outrage.

Until one.

A story in last weekend’s New York Times dug into the outlook of people in that newspaper’s readership. Were the people outraged? Did they demand accountability from their police, prosecutors and judges? Did they rally in support of their town’s newspaper?

No. In short, the view represented of the people of Marion County, Kansas, was: The newspaper probably deserved it.

The newspaper is routinely “inappropriately negative.” Its reporting on the malfeasance of public officials was unwanted. And its finding that a local business owner, who was applying for a liquor license, had a DUI in her history was an invasion of privacy.

That was the view.

Outrage turns to dismay.

Because I began to ask myself: If the journalists in Marion County, Kansas, are not very different from the journalists in Rochester, Minnesota … then what about the readers?

Would you say we probably deserved it?

Let me quickly add here that I have no reason to think a similar series of events would befall us here. I have confidence in the professionalism of the police force and the solidity of the system of checks and balances that oversees them.

Still, it’s an interesting what-if.

There’s an internet meme that I have enjoyed . It’s a photo of a needlepoint, done with cute flowers, that reads, “Journalism. It’s a tough job with insane pressure and pretty crappy pay. On the other hand, everybody hates you.” (I thought it was so funny, I shared it with my parents. They asked me if I was depressed.)

On the contrary, it’s a rallying cry for all the people in all the newsrooms who’ve signed on to do this incredible, sometimes antagonistic work that is so foundational to the values of this country, its protection is inscribed in the First Amendment, not to mention a host of other laws that protect a citizenry’s right to know, to express, and to challenge.

By the way, the case against the newspaper in Kansas has dissolved . The equipment has been returned.

Here at the Post Bulletin, every story we do begins with a simple question: How does this serve the reader? We cannot exist, but for you.

But we also can’t help but know that despite our efforts, trust in the media has fallen to all-time lows. Even some of our nation’s leaders have declared journalists to be “enemies of the people.”

So, while it’s tempting to end this column with an upbeat bromide, these flickering feelings of outrage and this seeping sense of dismay mean I must leave you with a question.

What if?

Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He can be reached by phone, 507-285-7748, or email, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

