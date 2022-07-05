SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jeff Pieters: Post Bulletin will do its part to inform voters

Jeff Pieters column sig
Jeff Pieters
Opinion by Jeff Pieters
July 05, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

This summer, the heat is radiating from more than just the sun and yesterday’s fireworks. This year is an election year, and if you can believe it, the primary election is already just a month away, on Aug. 9. The campaigns are heating up. After that, we’re on to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Post Bulletin is doing its part to help make you an informed voter. If you haven’t seen it already, we’ve begun building a sizable chest of candidate reports at our website, PostBulletin.com. You can find those, and a lot more information about the coming elections, at a special landing page. Just go directly to www.postbulletin.com/topics/election-2022 .

Also Read
Margie Brumm Retiring
Exclusive
Community
Longtime Rochester bookmobile librarian puts career in rearview mirror
"We pull in, and we're the small-town library. So, we know what's happening in the community. They value us," said Rochester Bookmobile librarian Margie Brumm.
July 05, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
062822-HONKERS-0364.jpg
Exclusive
Sports
From South Korea to Australia, former Marine Reardanz took the long road to coaching in Rochester
Mark Reardanz credits the USMC for helping him find himself and giving him the skills he needed to thrive as a coach. He's putting those skills to use this summer with the Rochester Honkers.
July 04, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten

We’ll be letting candidates in several local and state races introduce themselves to you in their own words. I’ve invited candidates in the Olmsted County, Rochester School Board and Rochester mayor and city council races to send letters that will be published on this schedule:

  • July 9: Olmsted County races (Districts 4 and 5)
  • July 12, 16 and 19: Rochester School Board races
  • July 23: Rochester mayor
  • July 26: Rochester City Council races (Wards 1 and 3)

In addition to those, I’ll be sending invitations this week to all of the candidates in both of the 1st Congressional District elections (more on that in a moment) and the candidates for Minnesota governor. We’ll run those letters on July 30 (CD1) and Aug. 2 (governor).
Aug. 9 will feature two elections for the seat in Congress representing our area. A general election will select a candidate to finish the last few months of the term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. And the primary election will narrow the field of candidates who will contest for a fresh two-year term in the November election.

Fortunately, many of the candidates in both races are the same, but the lineups are not identical. Both elections are important, and I’ll solicit letters from all of the candidates involved in the two races, and publish them all on July 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Post Bulletin is also a participant and partner in a series of live candidate forums and debates coming up soon.

The League of Women Voters will host forums at the Rochester Public Library on these dates, involving these races:

  • July 11: Rochester School Board seat 2
  • July 13: Rochester School Board seat 5
  • July 14: Rochester School Board seat 6
  • July 19: Rochester mayor
  • July 20: Rochester City Council Ward 1
  • July 21: Rochester City Council Ward 3
  • July 27: Olmsted County Board District 4
  • July 28: Olmsted County Board District 5

All of those forums begin at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 201 Fourth St. SE. The doors open at 6 p.m. If you can’t attend, you can watch the forums live or later at RPL’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/user/RochPubLibrary .

In addition to the League forums, the Post Bulletin will co-host forums with local candidates in partnership with ABC 6.

The Rochester mayor’s race will be the focus of a forum at 7 tonight. That’s at 125 Live, and if you can’t attend, the forum will be live-streamed at KAAL’s website and ours.

We’ll feature the Ward 1 candidates on July 12, the Ward 3 candidates on July 19, and the CD1 candidates on July 26.

That gets us through the hoop of the primary election. Then it’s on to the general!

Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He can be reached by phone, 507-285-7748, or email, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

Jeff Pieters
Opinion by Jeff Pieters
Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He joined the staff as a reporter in 2001, and has been editor since 2019. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7748 or jpieters@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
goldberg-abortion-20220628
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: Overturning Roe also upended 'three-legged stool' of conservatism
The conservative justices ruled on principle, letting the chips fall where they may. It's going to be raining chips for quite a while.
July 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
Rows of red and blue planters in front of an area of trees and bushes.
Columns
Don't count your peppers before they're picked and other lessons from the garden
The 2022 harvest has begun in my little garden. Suffice it to say, it's not even a supplement to what we buy at the grocery store, but it's nice to have something.
July 04, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht
OPED-TECHUNIONS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Theodore Kim: The rise of tech unions shows workers reckoning with reality
What compels workers with these “good” jobs to organize? One reason is that without an organization to advocate for the values of its employees, the conditions of any job are contingent on the benevolence of management.
July 02, 2022 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Kim
Tim Penny.jpg
Columns
Tim Penny: Events made connections for lasting partnerships
Throughout the month of June I had the pleasure of visiting with folks from across Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s (SMIF) 20-county region during our Sprout events.
July 02, 2022 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Tim Penny