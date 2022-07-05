Jeff Pieters: Post Bulletin will do its part to inform voters

This summer, the heat is radiating from more than just the sun and yesterday’s fireworks. This year is an election year, and if you can believe it, the primary election is already just a month away, on Aug. 9. The campaigns are heating up. After that, we’re on to the Nov. 8 general election.

The Post Bulletin is doing its part to help make you an informed voter. If you haven’t seen it already, we’ve begun building a sizable chest of candidate reports at our website, PostBulletin.com. You can find those, and a lot more information about the coming elections, at a special landing page. Just go directly to www.postbulletin.com/topics/election-2022 .

We’ll be letting candidates in several local and state races introduce themselves to you in their own words. I’ve invited candidates in the Olmsted County, Rochester School Board and Rochester mayor and city council races to send letters that will be published on this schedule:



July 9: Olmsted County races (Districts 4 and 5)

July 12, 16 and 19: Rochester School Board races

July 23: Rochester mayor

July 26: Rochester City Council races (Wards 1 and 3)

In addition to those, I’ll be sending invitations this week to all of the candidates in both of the 1st Congressional District elections (more on that in a moment) and the candidates for Minnesota governor. We’ll run those letters on July 30 (CD1) and Aug. 2 (governor).

Aug. 9 will feature two elections for the seat in Congress representing our area. A general election will select a candidate to finish the last few months of the term of late Rep. Jim Hagedorn. And the primary election will narrow the field of candidates who will contest for a fresh two-year term in the November election.

Fortunately, many of the candidates in both races are the same, but the lineups are not identical. Both elections are important, and I’ll solicit letters from all of the candidates involved in the two races, and publish them all on July 30.

The Post Bulletin is also a participant and partner in a series of live candidate forums and debates coming up soon.

The League of Women Voters will host forums at the Rochester Public Library on these dates, involving these races:



July 11: Rochester School Board seat 2

July 13: Rochester School Board seat 5

July 14: Rochester School Board seat 6

July 19: Rochester mayor

July 20: Rochester City Council Ward 1

July 21: Rochester City Council Ward 3

July 27: Olmsted County Board District 4

July 28: Olmsted County Board District 5

All of those forums begin at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 201 Fourth St. SE. The doors open at 6 p.m. If you can’t attend, you can watch the forums live or later at RPL’s YouTube page, www.youtube.com/user/RochPubLibrary .

In addition to the League forums, the Post Bulletin will co-host forums with local candidates in partnership with ABC 6.

The Rochester mayor’s race will be the focus of a forum at 7 tonight. That’s at 125 Live, and if you can’t attend, the forum will be live-streamed at KAAL’s website and ours.

We’ll feature the Ward 1 candidates on July 12, the Ward 3 candidates on July 19, and the CD1 candidates on July 26.

That gets us through the hoop of the primary election. Then it’s on to the general!

Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He can be reached by phone, 507-285-7748, or email, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

