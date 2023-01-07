Jeff Pieters: Some changes are in store at the PB this year

I was already going to write a column this week about some of the recent and coming changes to your Post Bulletin, when unexpectedly the biggest change of all took place.

Our leader for the past three-plus years, Publisher Christy Blade, resigned on Wednesday. Chris joined the PB a month before I did, in December 2000, and from the perspective of two decades working near and alongside her, I can say that you would be hard-pressed to find a more capable, caring leader than her.

Fortunately for us, we did find just such a person to take her place. Steve Lange is familiar to many of you from his work heading up Rochester Magazine and his weekly Oddchester column in the PB. Steve will serve as interim general manager. He’s got the respect of his peers and a deep knowledge of Rochester and southeastern Minnesota. We’re in good hands.

The rest of the changes – including a new news section and other features – we had planned to launch later this month, but a couple of columnists decided to wrap up their time with us early, at the close of 2022. We’ll miss contributions from familiar names including Dan Conradt, Emily Carson, Loren Else and some others.

I’ll tell you – these were not decisions we came to lightly, nor without some anguish, because these writers have been more than just contributors – they are our friends. Retiring these columns was the result of several months of analysis and behind-the-scenes work, and we based our decisions on measurable reader interest and the results of a recent community survey, conducted for us by our professional in-house polling company, SNG Research.

This research and work did more for us than lead us to retire some features. We are adding some, too, based on what we’ve heard, loud and clear, from you – our readers. The challenges we face in the newspaper business in 2023 demand that we direct our energies and resources into work that attracts and pleases the largest audience.

Here’s some of what we’ll introduce in a few weeks:



A new weekly Health section, on Saturdays, will replace Life. Already we have assembled a team of staff writers to report on the medical and biotechnology industries of southeastern Minnesota. We will produce insightful, and at times personal stories about this important subject area that affects everyone.

As for our Life section, we’ll concentrate our best material each week in Tuesday’s edition, with a focus on things to see, do and enjoy in the coming week. We heard loud and clear in our survey that people look to us for that kind of coverage, so we will make a special emphasis of it.

Also in our survey – and frankly, almost every day here at our office in southwest Rochester – we heard loud and clear that people want our newspapers, website and email newsletters to emphasize local news, local news, and local news – in that order. I’ve put the challenge to our reporting team – 21 strong – to make sure that we satisfy this very clear customer demand.

Twenty-one people. That’s a number I’d like to reflect on for a moment. It’s no secret that the past few years have taken their toll on newspaper companies across the U.S. You have to look no farther than St. Cloud, which now has a newsroom staff of two – two! – to cover a community and area roughly like ours. Other parts of the country have become virtual news “deserts,” without any local media at all.

We, meanwhile, have managed to maintain our newsroom staff at a level even higher than what we had in 2019, prior to the pandemic and at the moment ownership of your Post Bulletin changed hands from the Small Newspaper Group to Forum Communications. Our owners believe that the path to our company’s success lies in maintaining the quality of our products. Now the challenge falls to us to deliver on that promise.

Your local newspaper is financially healthy and well-staffed with qualified, experienced journalists who come to work each day eager and motivated to serve your information needs. Part of my job is to help make sure we continue to do that.

We can’t do it, though, without you. Your interest, your support and your feedback are all essential parts of what makes the Post Bulletin an essential part of this community and region. So, I’d like to end this column and start this new year by thanking you for picking up this edition (or clicking on this headline). Let’s have a great year, and please don’t hesitate to contact me any time, for any reason.

Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He can be reached by phone, 507-285-7748, or email, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

