Jeff Pieters: State of the Post Bulletin? It's remarkably solid

Despite an industrywide sense of doom-and-gloom, it’s a better story than you might think, and it’s a story we will continue writing for some time to come.

Jeff Pieters
Today at 5:30 AM

Today’s Post Bulletin includes a special report by Brian Todd about the state of the newspaper industry in southeastern Minnesota.

In his story, Brian describes how some newspapers in our region are struggling to make it. Some have failed. Some are thriving, despite an industrywide sense of doom-and-gloom.

One newspaper that is not covered in Brian’s report is the one you’re holding in your hands (or viewing on your screen).

Find more news important to you

I wanted to tell you the Post Bulletin’s story myself. It’s a story I’ve shared in presentations to service clubs and at Charter House, but it’s not one that is widely enough known. It’s a better story than you might think, and it’s a story we will continue writing for some time to come.

The Post Bulletin will celebrate its 150th year in 2024, but this story doesn’t have to go back nearly so far. We only have to go back a little over four years, to the spring of 2019, when we announced that the PB had new owners.

On the face of it, the move from one family-owned company (Small Newspaper Group, of suburban Chicago) to another (Forum Communications Co., of Fargo, N.D.) would not seem to promise much change.

But, in fact, the date of the announcement — May 16, 2019 — marks the fulcrum point of a major identity change for the Post Bulletin, from that of a newspaper holding onto its past to one that is embracing the opportunities and challenges of its future.

Almost immediately after the sale, members of the PB’s leadership (me included) were sent to receive innovative training at the Poynter Institute, the nation’s leading media research organization, in St. Petersburg, Florida. There, over the course of a nine-month program, we learned how some newspapers have managed to increase readership in an ever-increasingly digitized world. And we learned how to make their tactics our own.

Sydney Mook and Randy Petersen
Post Bulletin reporter Randy Petersen and editor Sydney Mook have a conversation Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the Post Bulletin newsroom in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Today, the Post Bulletin has more paying subscribers than it did on Jan. 1 of this year. And on Jan. 1, we had more subscribers than we did on Jan. 1 the previous year (2022). We held steady through the depths of the pandemic — and, notably, maintained our considerable newsroom size of more than 20 full-time professional journalists — and the indicators are all pointing up. Incredibly, our online readership has been a good 20% higher this year than through the same months of last year.

We’ve received investments in our personnel, equipment, and, significantly, our beautiful office facility in southwest Rochester. If you haven’t seen it, you should stop by — especially if you’re a former PB’er.

031821.N.RPB.MATTHEW.STOLLE.1007043.jpg
Post Bulletin reporter Matthew Stolle, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Post Bulletin newsroom in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

I can’t paint a completely rosy picture for you. The dynamics of doom-and-gloom described in Brian’s report are very true. We at the PB do not operate in a world separate from those challenges.

But what we do have going for us — that many of our peers in the news industry don’t — is a plan, a know-how, a strong backing, and, importantly, a sense of confidence that we will succeed. The story is still being written, and we are sure we will be here to serve you for many years to come.

Jeff Pieters is editor of the Post Bulletin. He can be reached by phone, 507-285-7748, or email, jpieters@postbulletin.com.

