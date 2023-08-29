Jeffrey Brooks: Cinco de Mayo, a North American holiday

In Southern California and parts of the Southwest, exists a mysterious local and unofficial holiday called Cinco de Mayo (Fifth of May). In the flood of immigrants, its origins are forgotten to many. Here is the story as I know it — an interesting one, I hope.

As America headed into the Civil War, the Confederates looked vainly for allies.

Rarely mentioned is Emperor Napoleon III, quite friendly to the Confederacy. French demand for cotton was as fierce as Britain's, however the British were willing to ride it out and develop alternative sources for cotton. Not Napoleon III.

Napoleon III, interested in expanding his empire in Mexico and Central America, resentful of the Monroe Doctrine, saw the growth of the United States as a threat to Europeans' hegemony. The idea of the U.S. splitting into two (or four) feuding sections was attractive to him.

Napoleon III, however, hesitated to act. France and Great Britain had a diplomatic alliance, and kept a tight front diplomatically. So long as Britain refused to recognize the Confederacy, France was obliged to follow the same path.

While the Confederate ports remained open, Imperial France supplied modern weapons, munitions and other supplies to the South in significant quantities. The effect of French field artillery and infantry weapons was especially felt.

Napoleon III pressured ("for the general good") joint action including naval action to keep Confederate ports open and commerce flowing. Great Britain refused. By the summer of 1861 the Union blockade of Southern ports was becoming effective, frustrating Napoleon III.

Mexico had debt issues with Europe, inherited by Republican President Juarez of Mexico. Juarez arranged a $4 million loan with the U.S. in 1859 to pay it off. Congress, disordered by Southern states, never consented to the loan, to President Buchanan’s disgust. By July 1861, President Juarez was forced to declare a two-year moratorium on debt payments.

This provided Napoleon III a much-wanted excuse to intervene in Mexico. Along with Spain and Great Britain, the U.S. was invited (!) to participate, but refused with objections.

Spain led, landing at Vera Cruz in December 1861, taking possession of the port city, followed by Great Britain and France on Jan. 7 1862.

Napoleon III, masked by "debt intervention," intended a speedy conquest of Mexico, turning Mexico into a monarchy with its own emperor, along with the resumption of shipments of arms and munitions to the Confederacy through Texas. Rumors spread.

Great Britain's and Spain's expedition leaders, learning of the deception on April 9,1862, granted Mexico and Juarez an indefinite time to pay its debts, then pulled out.

The French forces proclaimed a new imperial government under Emperor Maximilian I of Austria, supported by Mexican Conservative leader General Juan Almonte, who arrived with the French. Almonte's proclamations quickly brought other Conservative leaders and recruits.

The Imperial Army marched on Mexico City on April 28, 1862.

Blocking the route to Mexico City, stood the small fortified city of Puebla, defended by famed General Zaragoza and the small Mexican Republican army and militia able to gather in time.

Not expecting significant resistance, and wanting to quickly take the city before reinforcements could arrive, there was no siege. After deploying the Imperial army, with a flanking force, the Imperials attacked May 5, 1862.

The Imperials met stiff resistance in an uphill fight. After fighting all day, the flanking force was defeated, and the French Imperial army repulsed with "heavy casualties." The army then retreated back to Vera Cruz.

French and Mexican Imperialists then spent an entire year reorganizing, training recruits, and bringing in 30,000 reinforcements from France.

So much for the speedy conquest. The well thought-out campaign.

By the time the French Imperialists took Mexico City in 1863, Grant was fighting the battle of Vicksburg and Mead marching to Gettysburg. It takes the Imperials until mid-1864 to gain patchy control of northern Mexico. Texas is already cut off from the Confederacy

As the Civil War winds down, General Sherman and Sheridan give "covert" aid to Juarez forces, including food, clothing, 30,000-plus rifles and munitions. Some $14 million was raised in the USA to purchase supplies for Juarez through 1868.

Responding to a 1865 U.S. "request," Napoleon III presented a plan for a phased one-year pullout of French forces in Mexico, completed in 1866. In 1867, Juarez captured and deposed Emperor Maximilian. The Mexican Republic was restored throughout Mexico.

But for sad Emperor Napoleon III of France, his woes continued. The 1870 Franco-Prussian War was a traumatic loss for France, with over 100,000 troops captured — including Emperor Napoleon III.

And Cinco de Mayo has been celebrated in both Mexico and the USA since 1862.

Jeffrey Brooks is a native of California who in retirement relocated to Rochester in 2018. His wife is a Rochester native. He was a military intelligence analyst, a house flipper, and a roving electronic troubleshooter in Los Angeles during interesting times.

