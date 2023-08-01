Jeffrey Brooks: Will the Federal Reserve dare to keep raising interest rates?

Predicting a recession should be among the simplest of things. For well over a year now, since March 16, 2022, our Federal Reserve has been trying to create a moderate recession, in order to combat inflation of the dollar. In the past, since 1978, sharp increases in short-term interest rates, after six months, resulted in recession, which eventually ended inflation.

What is a recession? A recession is a significant prolonged and widespread economic downturn. The common rule of thumb is that two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth (normally with significant employee layoffs) indicates a recession.

By this rule, in the first six months of 2022 we suffered a minor, brief recession with two quarters of negative GDP, along with a dip in the stock market — yet without significant layoffs. But since then, despite 10 (now 11) rate increases of .25% each to short-term loans, the economy obstinately refuses to dip into negative GDP, and mostly only a few Wall Street firms, tech companies and a few bankruptcies have laid off fewer than 300,000 people (closer to 200,000 by my count), which is bad, yet confined to a narrow range of industry, while up to recently hiring remains strong overall.

In the May 2023 jobs report, it states new hires were at 339,000 a month, with a 3.6% unemployment rate.

More dire was the June jobs report of 209,000. Though unemployment remained at 3.6%, other measures, including migrants, have edged it up to 6%.

How does the Federal Reserve create a recession? This is done by the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates for the short-term loans that many businesses use to meet payrolls. It typically takes six months to work, or ripple, through the economy, resulting in a recession. As short-term interest rates go up, consumer loans and long-term interest rates also typically rise in response, pushing up the interest rates of 10-year bonds, along with mortgage rates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The increased cost (interest rate) of loans lowers the demand for real estate and consumer goods from the available supply, which helps ease inflation.

But most noticeably during a recession, the increased cost of short-term loans to meet payrolls, also results in first significant then later larger layoffs of employees. The laid-off employees reduce spending to necessities, and, aided by immigration, the number of surplus workers increases, putting pressure on the labor market to hold down or reduce wages. Surplus workers, easily replaced, fearing for their now difficult-to-replace employment, hesitate to demand raises to match inflation, and will even accept pay cuts, further easing inflation.

It's been 16 months since the Federal Reserve began raising rates. There are relatively few layoffs, wage growth is 6% in 2022 over 2023, and so far the economy remains fairly robust while blue collar hiring remains strong. Most importantly, inflation is declining without a recession as production increases, while the core inflation rate has dropped from 9% to 4.8%. It's predicted to be 4.1% by the end of the quarter. A hopeful downward trend. (However, food cost inflation remains a serious problem, driven by drought and the Ukraine crisis.)

Another consideration is the banks. Many hold fixed-income assets that increased interest rates have devalued, causing potential liquidity issues that brought down several banks. Banks will need time to adjust. The Federal Reserve has brought interest rates from near zero to 5% to 5.25%. The July rate hike brought it to 5.25% to 5.50%.

Many had anticipated the Federal Reserve to pause its continued pursuit of a recession with no rate hikes in June and observe results, which it did. Yet, on July 26, rates went up once again. "It is time for the Fed to give the economy time to absorb the impact of past rate hikes," said Joe Brusuelas, U.S. chief economist at RSM. Will more banks fail?

There are some economists, which I am not, predicting still more rate hikes. They expect unemployment at 4.8% by the end of the year, with a recession. Frankly, that is still fairly low unemployment. The average unemployment rate since 1948 is 5.72%, and I suspect over 6% since 1980. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said one more rate hike this year is possible. As always, time will tell.

Jeffrey Brooks is a native of California who in retirement relocated to Rochester in 2018. His wife is a Rochester native. He was a military intelligence analyst, a house flipper, and a roving electronic troubleshooter in Los Angeles during interesting times.