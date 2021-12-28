SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns

Jim Milley: Perpetual stress is taking a toll on all of us

The PTSD we’re dealing with is ongoing, it’s Perpetual Traumatic Stress Disorder.

OPED-STRESS-COMMENTARY-GET
White flags are seen on the Mall in front of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC on September 16, 2021. - The project, by artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, uses over 600,00 miniature white flags to symbolize the lives lost to Covid-19 in the US.
Contributed / Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/TNS
By Jim Milley
December 28, 2021 01:30 PM
Share

As the head of Bridges, which sponsors 25 ministries in six states, I’ve seen our local leaders learning how to live and function during a dangerous malady which is impacting millions of people. But I don’t mean COVID-19; I mean the PTSD that results from it.

And it’s far from “post.” The PTSD we’re dealing with is ongoing, it’s Perpetual Traumatic Stress Disorder.

During my five years in Ethiopia serving as a Presbyterian missionary, I experienced post-traumatic stress disorder. An ice cream shop I frequented suffered a hand grenade attack that scarred the walls with blood-filled holes. A suitcase bomb at the Wabe Shebelle Hotel in Addis Ababa created rubble where I drank tea with a friend. I was told bandits killed foreigners a few days earlier on a road I was about to drive down with a friend. Since there were no alternate — “safe” — routes, we drove down that road. A missionary who provided a ride to a politician was given a message not to do so again: His fingers, toes, lips, tongue, eyes, and ears were cut off. That message was also meant to resonate with other missionaries, like me.

I lived in a perpetual state of hyper-vigilance. I walked with a guard. I sat strategically in restaurants so I could see who was coming in and could watch what others were doing. I always planned an escape route. When I walked outside, I noticed who crossed the street and would be in my path.

After I was physically safe, back in the United States, when I heard a gunshot on a TV show, my heart sped up. My body shot adrenaline into my bloodstream, even though I was sitting in a church-provided apartment on the campus of a seminary in Louisville, Kentucky. I was suffering from “classic” PTSD. It took time and work, emotional and spiritual, for me to bring those symptoms under control.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, like you, I am living through a pandemic. Graphic and vocal reminders remind us daily to be constantly vigilant. “Wear your mask,” “sanitize your hands,” maintain “physical distance.” Each warning spikes our adrenaline.

As I write this, the United States reports over 800,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, but the exact number doesn’t matter to the body’s adrenaline system, which is not a counting mechanism. It’s either on or off.

Perpetual Traumatic Stress Disorder is going to impact many, many more of us, and it doesn’t have the world’s attention. It can lead us down a dark path. Some of us find ourselves losing hope, blaming ourselves or a spouse. I know — knew — two fine people, dedicated to helping others, who suddenly took their own lives. Our children can start losing hope, as can our friends, and we even stop noticing if our neighbors and friends call for help.

There is much we can do to prevent Perpetual Traumatic Stress Disorder from dominating our home. To start, we can turn off our continuous social media feeds on our smartphones and tablets and spend quiet time. We can share physical hugs. Massages. Meditation. We can do thoughtful deeds. As a minister, I believe we need the love of God. All of these bring hope for the future and help our adrenal glands relax.

We may not be able to stop a seemingly perpetual pandemic, nor find a physical place to escape it, but we can mitigate continual internal stress.

Now, breathe deeply.

Again.

Again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Milley is head of Bridges, the fiscal and organizational sponsor of 25 ministries in six states.

©2021 The Baltimore Sun
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-VIOLENCE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Jerald McNair: Stemming the culture of violence begins with all of us. Our children are watching
Unfortunately, far too many of us have forgotten the Golden Rule.
January 05, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jerald McNair
thomas-trump-20220104
Columns
Cal Thomas: Let's out the men in Maxwell-Epstein case
The fear of public ridicule ought to be enough to give men who would engage in such acts second thoughts. If laws are not enough to act as sufficient deterrents, maybe shame and ridicule will do the job.
January 05, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-SENECA-SELFHEALING-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Eli Merritt: Feeling despair and uncertainty? This Roman Stoic philosopher has some answers
Seneca counseled his followers that if they wished to be happy they must first come to peaceful terms with their own demise.
January 04, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Eli Merritt
Columns
Dave Anderson: The truth is that our citizens are not polarized
There are two problems with the conventional wisdom about polarization in American society. The first is that it mistakes widespread conflict with one master battle between conservatives and liberals. The second is that it overlooks a large percentage of Americans who do not identify with either the Democrats or the Republicans.
January 04, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Dave Anderson