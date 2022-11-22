SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, November 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Joe Battenfeld: Donald Trump’s possible path to the Republican nomination in 2024

He will face incredible obstacles and even a possible indictment, but Trump could turn those negatives into a plus and emerge once again as a national GOP threat.

OPED-BATTENFELD-COLUMN-GET
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to the crowd as he arrives at the podium for a campaign rally at Legacy Sports USA on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Arizona.
Mario Tama/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Joe Battenfeld
November 22, 2022 08:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Despite the midterm election disaster and Democrats doing a victory dance, there still could be a path for Donald Trump to win the 2024 Republican nomination.

He will face incredible obstacles and even a possible indictment, but Trump could turn those negatives into a plus and emerge once again as a national GOP threat. Can all the negativity around Trump somehow help him win the nomination?

Recent polls continue to show Trump and President Joe Biden locked in a close battle in a 2024 matchup, so the former president starts essentially even.

If Biden won such a big mandate — as Democrats claim — in the 2022 midterms, then why is Trump still so close?

The polls also showed that 75% of American voters believe the country is headed in the wrong direction — which you’d think would have been ripe for a GOP takeover.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the polls are true, there’s still a great amount of disenchantment in the nation. Yet Democrats and Biden somehow managed not to be blamed for that.

And if Trump is such damaged goods, then why are Democrats even fearful of him running? You’d think they’d be egging Trump on to run.

The fact is that any other politician who’s suffered as many setbacks as Trump would have long ago abandoned any hopes of running for president — let alone winning.

Even in mainstream elements of his own party, Trump is a pariah.

But who’s going to try and block him – Sen. Mitt Romney? Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker?

Baker and other Republicans — joined by Democrats — are now engaged in an effort to ostracize Trump as too “extremist” and an “election denier.”

That was Baker’s assessment in an “exclusive” CNN interview with dour-faced Jake Tapper — that voters rejected Trump because he’s at the “extreme” edge of the party.

If you were lucky enough to catch that interview, it was like one cardboard cutout interviewing another piece of cardboard. Just too much charisma for network TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

Baker of course would like other Republicans to be like him, essentially colluding — sorry, “collaborating” — with Democrats so they get what they want.

If Republicans think Trump can win they will get behind him no matter how many insults he hurls. He’s won the White House before, and that’s something Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t claim.

But Trump is now going to be running as a “rogue” politician — the national version of James Michael Curley. That could have appeal for a lot of Republicans in 2024.

And those Democratic victory dances may turn out to be premature.

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
US-NEWS-TRUMP-GET
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem?
Trump has infected the right with a suite of self-destructive habits -- among them, defending the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, spreading the election fraud myths, rejecting early voting as somehow illegitimate, and thinking that being obnoxious is good politics.
November 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
OPED-US-GLOBALSOUTH-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Sarang Shidore: Washington needs to strike a new bargain with the Global South
The world order has shifted: Most of the leaders of that vast expanse once referred to collectively as the Third World are increasingly assertive and independent. They have learned the art of realpolitik and ad hoc coalition-building to secure their interests.
November 19, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Sarang Shidore
OPED-LEUBSDORF-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Carl P. Leubsdorf: Rocky road ahead for McCarthy
Having such a minuscule GOP margin will repeatedly enable recalcitrant members to pressure McCarthy, like rival moderate and progressive Democratic factions did to Pelosi the past two years.
November 19, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Carl P. Leubsdorf
pitts-lake-20221116
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: The silence after the election was a welcome sound
Election denial having proven itself a losing strategy, deniers abruptly decide to impersonate adults. Suddenly, they have nothing to say. Suddenly, they fall silent. Maybe we should thank them for small favors.
November 19, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.