SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Joe Battenfeld: Millions of disgruntled voters fleeing the Democratic and Republican rolls

The Democrats and the GOP have failed to reinvent themselves to win back disenfranchised voters, instead sinking to new lows with shrill, hateful, opportunistic and win-at-any-cost attitudes.

OPED-BATTENFELD-COLUMN-GET
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Joe Battenfeld
December 16, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

The two major political parties’ long hold on America could be finally starting to slip, setting the stage for an exodus of disgruntled voters to the independent side of the ballot.

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema quitting the Democratic Party and the burgeoning rolls of independents in Massachusetts and elsewhere are just the latest evidence of Democrats and Republicans showing early signs of losing their grip on government.

And the stubborn parties have only themselves to blame.

The Democrats and the GOP have failed to reinvent themselves to win back disenfranchised voters, instead sinking to new lows with shrill, hateful, opportunistic and win-at-any-cost attitudes.

They are desperately clinging to power, caving to the most extreme elements of the party, throwing principles out the window and making up rules as they go along.

ADVERTISEMENT

In both parties, the choice is between the most extreme elements like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the Democratic side and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the GOP side.

Or voters are left with aging dinosaurs who just won’t leave like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell.

Where is John F. Kennedy when we need him? Or Ronald Reagan? Both of those presidents crossed over to appeal to both parties.

Take the Democratic National Committee, which in its desperation to hold onto power is throwing New Hampshire and its long history of independent voting under the bus.

The party instead is rewarding South Carolina, despite the fact that it’s a red state, just to pay back a political favor for the Democratic president.

It’s precisely these kinds of tactics that are turning off voters and driving them to the independent rolls.

The DNC and RNC now function as corrupted, heavily funded syndicates, silencing critics and using gutter tactics to get their way.

In Massachusetts, which used to be dominated by the major parties, more than six in 10 voters are now unenrolled, and the percentage of Democratic voters has declined to less than 30%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since 1948, the number of unenrolled voters in Massachusetts has ballooned from just 1.2 million to 2.9 million. During the same period, the number of Democratic voters has remained stagnant at about 1.4 million.

Just in the last two years, close to 77% of new voters chose to be independent, up from 63% in 2020, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State.

Those kinds of numbers could make it easier for independent candidates to win at the polls someday, or set the stage for a Donald Trump third-party candidacy.

Unfortunately, America will likely see another decade or two of unpopular Democrats and Republicans winning elections before any third-party efforts ascend to a position of strength.

But while we’re still probably years away from independents winning at the White House level, the two parties should take notice of the millions of voters fleeing for other alternatives.

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A celebration of peace
"We tend to celebrate kingdoms that display might and power, but this Sunday we celebrate a savior who is part human, making him mortal and anything but what the world imagines a divine ruler to be."
December 16, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
IMG_9874.jpg
Columns
Search for dry curd cottage cheese leads to farmer-owned Westby Cooperative Dairy
Katie Pinke explained how a farmer-owned cooperative in Wisconsin helped avert a crisis of finding dry curd cottage cheese to make cheese buttons.
December 16, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
OPED-PETS-GIFTS-PETA-COMMENTARY-DMT
Columns
Melissa Rae Sanger: No kitten: Giving animals as gifts is a bad idea
Many won’t be loved and cared for. They’ll be condemned to a miserable life — kept in a crate all day or chained outdoors. They’ll end up in animal shelters or abandoned on the side of the road.
December 15, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Melissa Rae Sanger
OPED-DEBTCEILING-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Thomas Kahn: Congress must raise the debt ceiling now to avoid an economic calamity
Republicans, who assume the House majority on Jan. 3, are threatening to hold the debt ceiling hostage unless Democrats capitulate by accepting cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Ukraine aid.
December 15, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Kahn