SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Joe Battenfeld: What is Joe Biden’s real exit strategy?

Due to his advancing age, the question is no longer will Biden run for another term, it’s whether he can even complete his first term.

OPED-BATTENFELD-COLUMN-GET
President Joe Biden exits the White House and walks to Marine One on the South Lawn on May 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Joe Battenfeld
July 14, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

New concerns about Joe Biden’s age and mental and physical health are raising the question: What is the president’s real exit strategy?

Biden was greeted over the weekend by a long story in the liberal New York Times about his age, with a number of aides anonymously quoted as showing concern about him falling over or being unable to read even the teleprompter.

Also Read
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-LA
Columns
Faye Flam: Haven’t had COVID yet? Maybe you’ve just been lucky
Stress, diet, general health and even sunlight might all affect innate immunity. So could other factors. There’s so much we still don’t know about the immune system.
July 14, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Faye Flam
OPED-SCOTUS-CLIMATECHANGE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Michael B. Gerrard: Despite Supreme Court ruling, states and EPA can still regulate greenhouse gases
Last month's decision by the Supreme Court striking down the Clean Power Plan is a blow to the fight against climate change, but it’s not a total knockout. Other existing laws protecting the environment are untouched by the decision in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. The broad powers of state and local governments to set stringent environmental standards are similarly unaffected.
July 13, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Michael B. Gerrard
Load More

At 79, Biden’s age is becoming an “uncomfortable issue” for him and his party, according to The Times.

“He often shuffles when he walks, and aides worry he will trip on a wire,” The Times reported. “He stumbles over words during public events, and they hold their breath to see if he makes it to the end without a gaffe.”

It was devastating timing for the unpopular Biden, who is already being peppered with questions about his ability to do the job because of his advanced age.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question is no longer will Biden run for another term, it’s whether he can even complete his first term.

Whether it’s the attempted handshake with no one there, the inability to complete a sentence without flubbing, the reading of “repeat line here” in the teleprompter or the fall from his bicycle, Biden has been hammered by a slew of incidents suggesting that his age is catching up to him.

Biden was reportedly furious that so much attention went to the bike fall, an incident that was played over and over again on late night TV shows.

Aides are careful to only allow Biden to work five days a week from the White House, giving him a much needed weekend break in Delaware. And they are living constantly in fear of the latest gaffe, according to The Times.

Some Democrats believe privately that he won’t run for reelection. He is wallowing in sub-40% approval ratings — worse than Donald Trump at this point in his presidency — and facing a possible recession.

Biden has publicly insisted he plans on running for another term, but at this point that’s just posturing to avoid being labeled a lame duck.

The fact that White House aides are now whispering about the age problem indicates they could be trying to send a signal that he should be thinking about getting out.

With the midterms coming up and Democrats facing a possible shellacking, Biden’s fortunes could only get worse. The whispers about him quitting could become a torrent of stories speculating he won’t last. Even Democrats won’t be able to defend him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact is that Democrats will be far better off if Biden bows out after his first term, paving the way for other candidates to get in.

If he steps aside before the midterms, would that be a shocker that helps Democrats keep Congress? Aides could simply portray the resignation as a health issue – not a political one.

But getting Biden out of the way will be more difficult than it looks.

The stubborn septuagenarian won’t go away quietly.

©2022 MediaNews Group, Inc.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
bc-thomas-flag-20220705
Columns
Cal Thomas: Enjoy some satire at the expense of the 'woke crowd'
"And I'm proud to be an American..." (Lee Greenwood)
July 13, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-PONNURU-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Ramesh Ponnuru: Supreme Court needn’t fear political backlash on abortion
It’s the progressive reaction to the court that has a greater chance of backfiring.
July 12, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Ramesh Ponnuru
OPED-GAS-BARGAINS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Michael Gorman: Stop driving farther for gas bargains. There is no such thing
By driving greater distances in search of cheap gas, consumers are consuming more of the product that has just increased in price. This defies the law of demand.
July 12, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Gorman
goldberg-20220705-riot-hearing
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: A criminal referral on Trump? It's beside the point
Attorney General Merrick Garland already said last month he's watching the hearings closely. More importantly, he's already investigating. In short, there's nothing additional the DOJ would do -- or not do -- if it received a referral from Congress.
July 11, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg