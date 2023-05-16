Joe Powers: Find a compromise that saves Mayo investment in Rochester

My parents instilled in me a profound sense of gratitude for the unique nature of our community which they believed was due in large measure to the presence of Mayo Clinic. My family has not only gotten the best health care when we needed it, but we have also built a business — a now three-generation business — in service to the employees and patients of Mayo Clinic.

Sometimes I think we can forget that we have the No. 1 health care system — not just in Minnesota, but in the entire country — in our backyard. I am sure each one of us knows someone with a serious illness who did not have to travel to some other state for care but had to drive down the street to Mayo for the best care possible. While our community and the world continue to recover from COVID, the possibility of Mayo Clinic not continuing to grow in Rochester is of great concern — actually is terrifying to me.

This current debate in St. Paul which seeks to define how health care should be delivered in Minnesota has brought not just Mayo’s future but our community’s future into sharp focus. I am a businessman. I am not a health care expert other than to know health care is complicated and you need care when you need care. However, because of my business, I do know how grateful Mayo Clinic patients are to the staff for the excellent care they receive.

ADVERTISEMENT

My family and I, along with our staff, have been on the front lines of providing hospitality for Mayo patients for decades. We know our customers; we know their health care stories. We consistently hear their gratitude for the excellent care they have received from the Mayo teams of doctors and nurses. We often hear from our customers about how Mayo doctors and nurses working together finally got them answers to problems they were experiencing for years.

I do not think there is any doubt that Mayo Clinic is the economic engine in Rochester and our future is tied to their continued growth. That is why I have strongly urged our legislators and the Governor to listen to Mayo Clinic’s ideas and find solutions that will support Mayo Clinic and our community. Time is of the essence — the session will end shortly. Please join me in contacting our policymakers and urge a compromise that will be best for Mayo, its patients, its staff and our community.

Joe Powers is the owner and CEO of Powers Ventures, overseeing seven businesses from restaurants and catering to event venues.