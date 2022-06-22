SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

John M. Crisp: Is Biden a good president? The question is irrelevant

Vote for Trump in 2024 if you wish, but do not use an evaluation of Biden’s performance, whether good or bad, as a bogus rationale to put Trump, a man clearly unfit for office, back in the White House.

OPED-CRISP-COLUMN-ABA
President Joe Biden speaks virtually at the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, in the South Court Auditorium at the White House on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
Opinion by John M. Crisp
June 22, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

In response to the Jan. 6 House committee hearings, Republicans are embracing an adage that has served dependably for millennia in sports and war: “The best defense is a good offense.”

And the less defensible your position, the more attractive is this ancient maxim.

Also Read
thomas-praying-20220621
Columns
Cal Thomas: Eroding values mark the decline of a nation
Moral decline — along with massive debt — has contributed to the collapse of great nations in the past. What makes us think we can escape the judgment of history and avoid a similar fate?
June 22, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
dreamstime_m_50681795
Columns
Paula Moore: Fish count. Can we count on people to stop tormenting them?
Like most people, I grew up believing that fishing was a harmless pastime. It pains me to write this now, but back then, tricking small aquatic animals into impaling themselves on hooks, yanking them out of their homes and watching them struggle and gasp for air as we worked the hooks out of their mouths seemed like a perfectly normal thing to do.
June 21, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Paula Moore
OPED-TEXTING-WRITING-COMMENTARY-DMT
Columns
Jerald McNair: Is texting preventing the younger generation from developing competent writing skills?
What is the difference between writing and texting? If you were to pose that question to youths from Generation Alpha — born starting in 2010 — many of them may be hard-pressed to answer. Members of younger generations, including Gen Z, have grown up with cellphones as part of their everyday attire.
June 21, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Jerald McNair
Load More

Thus, when former President Donald Trump produced a 12-page response to the hearings, he begins to defend himself only after four hefty paragraphs that assert the dire condition into which the nation has fallen since he left office. Of course, he blames it all on President Joe Biden.

Thus, when former Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway had an opportunity to defend Trump on the June 10 edition of Bill Maher’s “Real Time,” she put most of her energy into arguing that Biden is a “terrible” president.

Joe Biden wasn’t my first choice for president, but I do not share the opinions of Biden expressed by Trump, Conway and nearly any Republican politician who takes to the podium these days. In fact, I could make a decent defense of the proposition that Biden is a better president than was Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

But I decline to do so because the far larger point is that the comparative competence and differing agendas of Biden and Trump are entirely irrelevant to the matters before the Jan. 6 committee.

And confusing competence or political agenda with Trump’s malfeasance on Jan. 6 leads to stunningly irrational positions.

William Barr is a good example. During his tenure as Trump’s attorney general, Barr was a loyal enabler. But when he testified under oath before the Jan. 6 committee, Barr was unequivocal: After the 2020 election, he told Trump that his claims of election-stealing fraud were nonsense and B.S.

In fact, Barr testified that he believes that Trump had “become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff.”

Once someone detaches from reality, it’s really hard to reattach. And yet, in a jaw-dropping anomaly, Barr told Newmax’s Sean Spicer in April that if Trump is “the nominee I would vote for him over the Democrat.”

Another example: Mark Esper served as defense secretary during the Trump administration. In his memoir, “A Sacred Oath,” Esper reveals that Trump speculated about firing missiles into Mexico to destroy drug labs, imagining that he could keep it secret.

Esper worried that Trump might misuse the military on Election Day by ordering troops to seize ballot boxes. He reports that Trump asked him about the protesters demonstrating in response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020: “Can’t you just shoot them?”

Esper sums up Donald Trump this way: “He is an unprincipled person who, given his self-interest, should not be in the position of public service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And yet, after making these and similar allegations on Bill Maher’s “Real Time,” Esper said that he could not bring himself to vote against Trump. He would rather have him back in office than support the “progressive” Democratic agenda.

One thing the Jan. 6 committee hearings make clear: No one can accurately evaluate or understand Trump’s attempt to reverse the 2020 election without separating politics, agenda and competence from that attempt.

Liberals versus conservatives is just traditional politics in America. Jan. 6 was something else entirely. Barr, Esper and other Republicans are failing to acknowledge that attempting to illegally — and violently — overturn an election is a violation of democracy that far exceeds mere political differences or competence.

A mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence,” incited by a vindictive president in service of a scheme that he knew to be illegal, approached to within 40 feet of our fleeing vice president. Had the mob found Pence, it is delusional to imagine that it would not have attacked and possibly killed him.

In light of this, Biden’s competence and political agenda are completely irrelevant. Vote for Trump in 2024 if you wish, but do not use an evaluation of Biden’s performance, whether good or bad, as a bogus rationale to put Trump, a man clearly unfit for office, back in the White House.

John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Georgetown, Texas, and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com .

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC

What to read next
Jeff Pieters column sig
Columns
Jeff Pieters: Hear, here: The Post Bulletin is doing more with audio
Also, it's time to start applying to be a 2022-23 teen columnist.
June 21, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters
OPED-BATTENFELD-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Joe Battenfeld: Could Jan. 6 hearings provoke Trump into running for another term?
Some Democrats, in fact, may want to run against Trump more than a newcomer like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
June 20, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Joe Battenfeld
goldberg-jan6-2020614
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: How I learned to stop worrying and love the Jan. 6 committee
We're only two installments into the limited-run production of the Jan. 6 hearings, and so far, I think they've been great. But I also think they'll leave almost everyone, except for me, unsatisfied.
June 20, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
2608681+2016-06-15T210857Z_2_LYNXNPEC5E1FF_RTROPTP_3_USA-PHILANTHROPY-GATES.jpg
Columns
A company associated with Bill Gates bought some land. Why do we care?
Why did we report on a Bill Gates-associated company buying North Dakota farmland from Campbell Farms? Here are three reasons.
June 20, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jenny Schlecht