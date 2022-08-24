Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Jonathan Bernstein: Look! It’s a sign democracy isn't totally broken

Biden's approval ratings go up and down. It means people still can be persuaded by events and facts.

OPED-BERNSTEIN-COLUMN-ABA
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks and signs into law the CHIPS and Science Act during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS
Opinion by Jonathan Bernstein
August 24, 2022 10:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Lots of things are broken right now in U.S. politics. The good news is that there’s new evidence that one important thing is working just fine: When bad things happen presidents get less popular, and when good things happen? Their approval ratings improve.

Six weeks ago, President Joe Biden’s approval ratings were falling rapidly. That continued into July, eventually reaching a low point of 37.5%, according to FiveThirtyEight. He’s recovered a fair amount, gaining three percentage points over the last 30 days.

Also Read
OPED-IRS-FBI-AUDITS-EDITORIAL-GET
Columns
Cal Thomas: Why does the IRS (reportedly) have 4,500 guns?
Several other federal agencies also appear to be well-armed. Should we be concerned?
August 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-SCHOOLS-HUNGERCRISIS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
William Lambers: How schools can help save the world
As schools reopen around the country, they could take a page out of the “greatest generation’s” lesson plan — and help save the world.
August 23, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  William Lambers
Load More

No one can prove why Biden’s numbers have bounced back, but two major drags on American life during his presidency — gas prices and COVID-19 cases — are finally dropping at the same time in recent weeks. Jobs, meanwhile, remain strong while overall inflation is still high, but tailing off. As a result, overall perceptions of the economy are rising.

There have been other positive developments in the news — including some Biden is more directly responsible for — but the history of approval ratings suggest that they are less likely to be affected by passing bills and signing them into law.

All of this is very good news about the political system. While it seems obvious, it’s a healthy sign for our politics system if positive news makes presidents more popular, and negative news makes them less popular. And there’s been a lot of speculation otherwise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump’s approval ratings didn’t usually react that way. Even when perceptions of the economy were excellent, Trump never managed to reach as high as 50% approval. After his first several months, his approval ratings refused to move much for good or bad news.

To some analysts, it looked like sharpening partisan polarization was ushering in a new era of presidential politics. Views of the president would depend on partisanship, not the actual state of the union. If true, then presidents would no longer have a strong electoral incentive to produce results that made voters happy.

As long as presidents and their party have strong incentives to produce positive results and to avoid doing things that would make voters unhappy, the basic structure of democracy should, over time, tend to have good outcomes. That’s a big deal!

Meanwhile, it’s obviously good news for Biden and the Democrats that he’s rebounding from his low point, but it’s still very unlikely he’ll recover enough in time to help his party in the midterms. Historically, the president’s party will almost certainly get clobbered if that president’s approval rating is below 45%, and Biden’s going to have to keep gaining to come close to that level. After 576 days, there are still only two presidents in the polling era who had worse numbers: Harry Truman and Jimmy Carter.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
goldberg-fbi-20220809
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: Trump's charisma producers followers who can't be swayed
Donald Trump has a lot of charisma.
August 23, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
OPED-RUSHDIE-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Jonathan Zimmerman: Salman Rushdie and the defense of hate speech
Once you have decided that some speech is too hateful to be expressed, you won’t have a leg to stand on when they come after Rushdie — or anyone else.
August 22, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Zimmerman
pitts-voters-20220817
Columns
Jesse Jackson: Democracy not a partisan issue
One thing is clear. Our democracy won't survive for long unless the people demand it -- and vote to remove those who are subverting it.
August 20, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.
OPED-SEN-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Conor Sen: Future remote workers need to network more — in college
Tens of millions of workers had to adjust to working remotely at the onset of the pandemic, and over two years later we continue to debate the right balance between in-person and virtual work. Workers and their employers are still experimenting to see what works best, making the most of an environment where we're not likely to be physically present with as many of our colleagues as we were in the past.
August 20, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Conor Sen