Laurie Vlasak: The Appalachian Trail was off. Thankfully, there was a good alternative

Over 20 years ago, I made a list of adventures I yet wanted to experience. The term “bucket list” was popularized in a movie and that concept combined with middle age prompted me to action.

One item on the list was hiking the Appalachian Trail. It was more of a dream with working full time, husband, kids and overall attention to daily life. Luckily, I adapt.

My dear friend and I had children who left for college and with a mutual love for nature, hiking and woods with actual days off from work and kids, we began section hiking the Superior Hiking Trail (SHT). The SHT is a 300-plus-mile trail paralleling Lake Superior from the Minnesota-Wisconsin border south of Duluth to the Northeast corner of Minnesota (MN) on public and private lands. (Thank you, landowners.) The trail is wholly maintained by volunteers dedicated to preserving this resource.

The trail is diverse, passing through towns on paved walkways and remote sections on rugged footpaths. You can walk Duluth Lake Walk passing Canal Park and Rose Garden, hike through at minimum seven state parks and cross rivers with waterfalls, bridges and waysides. You can see Lake Superior from all angles, hike up and down through the Sawtooth Mountains and view the Canadian border across the Pigeon River. You can see the rocks in Lake Superior from on high and at water’s edge.

Our changing seasons bring brilliant color — lime green birch leaves against the white bark in May to brilliant orange, red and yellow leaves of fall to the whitest snow imaginable in winter. Minnesota history, geology, trees, wildflowers, rocks, birds — so many differences, all beautiful, abound on this trail.

Once or twice a year for the last 20 years we’ve hiked between 10 to 40 miles over the course of days on a section of the trail. Our initial goal was to finish the entire trail. My friend and I laugh about how we still have sections to hike after all these years. Someone way more articulate than I said it’s not finishing something, but the process of doing it that is the joy, the learning, the gift. And that it the truth. That trail gives me energy, appreciation and as with our lives, unexpected twists and turns.

This past spring, we got serious and set out to hike for seven days with a plan to knock off 50 miles. Didn’t happen. When we arrived at our northernmost point near the Canadian border on May 16, we were met by snow. This wasn’t nice powder, snowshoe snow. Oh, no. It was watery snow where you take a step and sink deep until your “socks are soaked through your hiking boots” snow. After less than a mile, we turned back, canned our route and set off to view Isle Royale and Susie Islands from a scenic overlook and see Pigeon Falls from Grand Portage State Park. The effect of all the winter water with raging waterfalls rivaled a day at Niagara Falls. Amazing. It was an unexpected turn I may not see again in my life.

I know the Appalachian Trail would bring this kind of beauty to my life, but I can’t say I have the same yearning for it that I did 20 years ago. I found something right here in Minnesota that does it for me in the same way I imagined I would get from that long-ago dream. Moral of the story: Don’t wait to fulfill your bucket list item if you can find an alternative. You may find what you seek along the way.

And, if you get the chance, I’d encourage one of the many hiking trails in MN. They are gems. These sites are a good place to start looking: https://superiorhiking.org and https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/parks_trails/index.html .

Laurie Jo Vlasak is a Rochester resident since the 1970s who came to work as a nurse with plans to relocate after a year. She has remained living within blocks of Saint Marys Hospital since then with her husband Wayne, now with adult children and young grandchildren She has more interests than she can accomplish before she is 100 years old.

