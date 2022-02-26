SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Does being a land of plenty make us a land of good?

pitts-shortages-20220219
Shelves displaying meat are partially empty as shoppers makes their way through a supermarket on Jan. 11, 2022, in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle/(Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS)
Opinion by Leonard Pitts Jr.
February 26, 2022 02:00 PM
Share

Last week, it was peanuts. Unsalted, roasted in the shell, to be exact.

But lately, it's always something, some commonplace commodity that suddenly cannot be found at the store. Strawberries. Peppers. Ground turkey. And Lord, don't even get me started on Ore-Ida Golden fries.

I used to enjoy grocery shopping. Weird, but true. In fact, I enjoyed it so much that I once wrote a column rhapsodizing how foraging at the local warehouse store satisfied some primitive masculine need to hunt and gather.

But in this era of supply-chain disruption, shopping feels less like an act of manly provision than an exercise in national mortification. Once upon a time, to be an American was to feel impervious to forces of supply and demand. Oh, you might occasionally have to pay more, but if you wanted a thing, by God, you could have it. There was always enough. Indeed, having enough -- and then some -- was a sacred national entitlement.

Until it wasn't.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those who waited hours in line for gasoline during the energy crisis of the 1970s may recall that close behind the annoyance one felt, there was also a sense of disbelief, even betrayal, as if some fundamental law of the universe had been violated.

Out of gas? How could we be out of gas? This is America. We're never out of anything.

Substitute Ore-Ida Golden fries for unleaded, and this moment feels much the same.

There's a scene in Robin Williams' 1984 film, "Moscow on the Hudson," where a group of Soviet performers visiting New York are allowed by their KGB handlers half an hour to shop at Bloomingdale's. These citizens of dull, gray Moscow surge into the shiny temple of American capitalism -- Clinique! Jordache! Calvin Klein! -- like children set loose in Santa's workshop, swarming over a rack of blue jeans the way hungry teenagers do pizza. Not even the KGB man is immune. "My God," he breathes happily, "what decadence!"

That scene opened in me a primal, patriotic pride. It seemed to validate every lesson I had ever learned about the exceptionalism of my country. America was a land of plenty and, therefore, a land of good.

But things are -- as the movie itself soon makes clear -- more complicated than that.

America remains a land of plenty, of course, but the present shortages are a poke in the eye to any sense of sacred national entitlement. It turns out this ability to have whatever, whenever, is fragile enough to be undone by idling trucks or an unruly virus.

Maybe it's not the worst thing to be reminded of that every now and again. As is often observed, Americans use far more than their share of Earth's resources. We are home to less than 5 percent of its population, but use 24 percent of its energy, with similarly outsized impacts on food, water and the environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meantime, ocean levels are rising, the planet faces hundred-year floods and thousand-year droughts and, as is so often the case, the poor bear the brunt first and worst. If being unable to find one's preferred brand of French fries is frustrating, what is the word for being unable to find clean drinking water? And how long before that question, already relevant in other parts of the globe, finds its way home?

Maybe we should ask the good folks in Flint. Or Jackson. One suspects their responses would provide pungent commentary on the idea that being a land of plenty makes us a land of good.

If we are good, it is not by dint of what we have, but what we do with it.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

©2021 Miami Herald. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Opinion by Leonard Pitts Jr.
What to read next
thomas-putin-20220224
Columns
Cal Thomas: Failing to understand evil: Then and now
Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine under several pretexts reminds me of Adolf Hitler's rationale for invading and annexing Sudetenland in 1938 and his invasion of Czechoslovakia and Poland a year later. Then, as now, the excuse was that German-speaking people (then) and Russian-speaking people (now) wanted to be part of Germany (then) and Mother Russia (now).
February 26, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
goldberg-putin-20220222
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: Putin's wish and the consequences he can't control
Editor's note: This column was written Feb. 22, prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
February 26, 2022 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
IRS logo
Columns
Michael Hiltzik: Don't blame the IRS for its lousy service. Blame Congress
With tax season already underway — the filing deadline this year is April 18 — complaints about the Internal Revenue Service are already rolling in.
February 26, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Hiltzik
OPED-FLAM-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Faye Flam: New COVID variants complicate the question of vaccine mandates
Post-infection immunity might be a strange topic for political strife, but it touches on COVID vaccine mandates and whether those who’ve had the virus should be exempt. And so when publications such as The Hill run headlines such as “CDC Finally Recognizing Natural Immunity – Legislators should Follow,” it carries the implication the CDC has been ignoring some long-held scientific evidence. But the science is more complicated and unsettled than that.
February 26, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Faye Flam