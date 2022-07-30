SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Let's talk about the Nazis in the room

Nazis flock to conservative event, like flies on, well, you get the picture.

pitts-turning-point-20220727
People cheer as former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on stage during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 23, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism, leadership training, and a chance to participate in networking events with political leaders.
Joe Raedle / Getty Images / TNS
Opinion by Leonard Pitts Jr.
July 30, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

We'll get to the Nazi flags in a moment.

First, however, let us turn to Merriam-Webster for clarification of a point recently made in this space that left a few of you vexed. It came in a passage that noted the right wing's attempted takeover of state voting apparatuses and contended that because of it, 2024 could be the last meaningful election we ever have. "Fascism is on our doorstep," it said. It seemed a self-evident truth, but it didn't sit well with some on the right.

Also Read
Columns
Clarence Page: Why almost all the GOP candidates seem to sound like Tucker Carlson
Across the country, the GOP is embracing Trumpian messaging — to a fault.
July 29, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Don't forget to be joyful
"While there are a great many serious things we need to manage in this earthly life, God does want us to enjoy life too! It is, after all, why he made joy and laughter and the lighter moments that help us celebrate a good life."
July 29, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Load More

"You have become more hysterical and hyperbolic," said "Jack."

"A great example of why Dems aren't taken seriously any more," said "Eric."

"(Fascism) would be the mask and vaccine mandates," said "James."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the recourse to Merriam-Webster, where we learn that fascism is, in fact, "a political philosophy, movement, or regime . . . that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader . . . and forcible suppression of opposition."

So let's parse that, shall we? Who do we know who exalts nation ("I am a nationalist, OK?") and race ("I want [President Obama] to show his birth certificate.")? Who can we think of who admires centralized, autocratic government ("[Kim Jong Un] is the head of a country, and I mean, he is the strong head. He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.") What recent president so believes in forcible suppression of the opposition that protesters in Washington were gassed and beaten so he could walk through Lafayette Square, while those in Portland were dumped into unmarked vans for unstated reasons by unidentified federal agents?

The answer, of course, is Donald Trump, to whom much of the right swears fealty above the Constitution itself. Twenty months after Joe Biden won the presidency in an election that was not close, most of them still insist he did not. As noted previously, a number of those election deniers are seeking – or already hold – offices allowing them to oversee voting in battleground states. And Jonathan Swan of Axios recently reported that supporters of the disgraced former president are planning to fire thousands of career civil servants from government posts and replace them with loyalists should he ooze his way back into office.

Friends, these are structures of fascism. The word describes not "mask mandates," but strongman rule – think Putin, Kim or Castro – in which "Dear Leader" is unbound by such trivialities as the laws, the courts or the ballot. This is what Trump desires to have – and the political right aspires to give him. The rest of us would do well to understand this, given the mortal threat it poses.

And that brings us to the story of the swastika flags – which offers an eloquent rebuke to the denialism so prevalent on the right. It seems Hitler's banners were carried by demonstrators who turned up outside a conservative gathering last week in Tampa. The Florida Holocaust Museum was, not surprisingly, appalled and Turning Point USA, sponsor of said gathering promptly distanced itself. "We have no idea who they are or why they're here," said spokesman Andrew Kolvet.

Which was naive, if not downright disingenuous, for the representative of a convention whose attendees worship Trump like Jesus. But then, he might have choked on the likely truth. Namely, that the Nazis simply sought the company of like-minded people.

And knew just where to find it.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2021 Miami Herald. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-ISHISAKA-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Naomi Ishisaka: A positive approach to climate change
Offering positive tasks to battle climate change are better than preaching doom and gloom.
July 28, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Naomi Ishisaka
Winona LaDuke.jpg
Columns
LaDuke: Canadian justice comes to Minnesota
"There’s a pretty good argument to be made that Enbridge incentivized arresting people, including creating some new legal theories of theft. A half-dozen people were charged with felony theft for locking themselves to construction equipment, depriving Enbridge of its use. Hubbard County dismissed those charges."
July 27, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke
OPED-BIDEN-PROGRESSIVE-COMMENTARY-ABA
Columns
Christopher D. Cook: Don't run, Joe; Dems need a progressive vision
Progressives are beginning to call for a new candidate for 2024.
July 27, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Christopher D. Cook
thomas-climate-20220726
Columns
Cal Thomas: Joe's dubious oil slick aims to score slick political points
"Don't they know it's the end of the world..." (Skeeter Davis, 1962)
July 27, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas