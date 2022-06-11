SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 11
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Leonard Pitts Jr.: The Janes: 'We thought it was over'

A compelling history feels like an ominous prophecy.

Pitts-abortion-20220608
Abortion rights activists and supporters participate in a RiseUp 4 Abortion Rights rally at Union Square in New York, on May 26, 2022 in response to the Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion indicating the Court could overturn Roe v. Wade.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Leonard Pitts Jr.
June 11, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It opens with a woman's voice and a black screen.

"I had no other options," she says. "I wanted it over with." Then you see her. White, gray-haired, maybe somewhere in her 70s. And she continues her story.

"I didn't care how it was done. I was that desperate." Someone gave her a phone number. "And it was the mob." The gangsters talked in code. Did she want a Chevrolet ($500), a Cadillac ($750) or a Rolls Royce ($1,000)? "That's what the mob charged for an abortion."

She took the cheapest option, which brought her and another woman seeking an abortion to a motel room with three men and a woman in an unknown part of town. The mobsters, she recalls, "spoke all of three sentences to me the entire time: 'Where's the money?' 'Lie back and do as I tell you.' 'Get in the bathroom.' "

After it was done, the men disappeared. The women were left bleeding and alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus begins "The Janes," an HBO documentary premiering this week about a network of ordinary women who provided abortions in Chicago back when doing so was a felony. Given that a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is expected within days, it is hard to imagine when a film has ever been more timely.

If you're unfamiliar with this story, filmmakers Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes are not surprised. Says Lessin, "I think it's a story that most people will be hearing for the first time. Typically, women do get erased from history."

"Women's history is not told," agrees Pildes. "Movies aren't made about them, articles aren't written, it's not in the history books, it's not taught in school, at least not in the same way. When you let women filmmakers into the equation, they reveal different stories."

The story revealed here is of a time when women were infantilized -- couldn't get credit cards or serve on juries, needed to flash a wedding ring to buy contraceptives. And the woman who wound up with an unwanted pregnancy might find herself talking code with some gangster or attempting abortion via foreign object or carbolic acid.

Then, in underground newspapers and with tear-off strips on bulletin boards, there appeared an ad: "Pregnant? Need help? Call Jane" -- a name chosen because none of the women in the group had it. As told in the movie, between 1968 and the Roe decision in 1973, The Janes facilitated an estimated 11,000 abortions, all while trying to dodge Chicago police.

You paid what you could. You were sent to an apartment the Janes dubbed "The Front," where you were counseled. Then you were transported via zigzag routes to throw off police to "The Place," where "Mike," a doctor who wasn't actually a doctor, performed the procedure.

Imagine having lived through that, only to find yourself facing a return to square one 50 years later. "I don't think either of us like to put words in the Janes' mouths," says Pildes, "but hearing them talk about it, I think they're full of rage and devastated. They know firsthand . . . what this country looks like when women don't have the right to make decisions for themselves -- how many women die, how many women are injured, how many women are scared."

"The Janes" is a compelling history that feels like an ominous prophecy. In the painful serendipity of its timing, it reminds us that there is nothing quite so bitter and emotionally exhausting as defeat snatched from the jaws of victory. As one Jane says of the 1973 ruling, "We were thrilled and we thought it was over. Who knew what would follow?

ADVERTISEMENT

"We thought we won."

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

©2021 Miami Herald. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
OPED-RUBIN-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Trudy Rubin: Putin’s new war crime: Starving world’s poor by blocking Ukraine’s grain exports
“This is driving up food prices, pushing people into poverty, and destabilizing entire regions.”
June 11, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Trudy Rubin
IMG_3555.jpg
Columns
Like Christmas in June? It's the Aneta Turkey Barbecue
Whatever tops your list as the most important event of the summer, the equivalent of a large Christmas gathering, show up for it. Your example sets the tone for the next generation.
June 11, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
OPED-ASSAULT-WEAPONS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Dianne Feinstein: Teenagers shouldn’t be able to buy assault weapons
If you can’t buy a six pack of beer or a pack of cigarettes, you shouldn’t be able to buy an assault weapon. It’s long past time that Congress addresses this incongruence.
June 10, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dianne Feinstein
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: None of us are really 'others'
"It would serve us well to remember ... You have never looked into the eyes of a person God doesn’t love."
June 10, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks