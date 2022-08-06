SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Leonard Pitts Jr.: The year (bleep) got real

But there may also be reason to hope it might also go down as The Year (Bleep) Got Saved.

pitts-climate-20220731
A boat that sank in Lake Mead is left embedded in the dry lake bed.
Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times/TNS
Opinion by Leonard Pitts Jr.
August 06, 2022 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

"There's a choice we're making. We're saving our own lives." -- from "We Are The World"

Yes, this is early.

Also Read
cupp-orban-20220803
Columns
S.E. Cupp: Republicans' embrace of one of the world's worst
Editor's note: Clarence Page is off this week. S.E. Cupp is writing in his place.
August 05, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
050121.op.dnt.cuffepic.jpg
Columns
Guest column: LaDuke wrong to blame Enbridge for violence, arrests
"Despite attempts by people like Winona LaDuke to try to confuse, mislead or misrepresent, reality is something that thankfully cannot be ignored," says Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer.
August 05, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Brian Holmer / Thief River Falls
Load More

That ritual where the columnist assigns the year a theme doesn't usually begin until December. But the view from this pew is that, where 2022 is concerned, said theme is already clear.

In recent days, this has begun to feel very much like The Year (Bleep) Got Real.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sixteen years after Al Gore implored us to face "An Inconvenient Truth" and we didn't, we have seen climate change mutate from a seemingly abstract threat against a theoretical future to a series of unsettling headlines charting an immediate crisis -- a right here, right now danger -- facing all 8 billion passengers on this spaceship. International weather maps over the past two weeks looked like the Shenandoah Valley in October -- a vista of deep reds and golds signifying blazing heat pretty much everywhere. Great Britain -- cool, damp Britain -- sweltered through its hottest day, ever, triple digits Fahrenheit. Meantime, wildfires have blackened great swaths of Spain, Italy, Portugal and France.

Closer to home, the Colorado River, the artery of water that makes Los Angeles possible, has gone saltine dry. The Great Salt Lake is vanishing, two-thirds of it gone and still shrinking. California is burning -- again. The cascade effect of all this, the impact on human and animal migration, on the extinction of bugs, birds and beasts, on weather patterns, on the economy, on air quality, on the habitability of the planet, cannot be overstated.

But if 2022 is, indeed, The Year (Bleep) Got Real, last week gave us reason to hope it might also go down as The Year (Bleep) Got Saved.

Senate Democrats agreed to a $369 billion bill that is being called the nation's most ambitious effort yet to combat climate change. It includes tax incentives to encourage the development of alternative energy sources, the purchase of electric vehicles, the retrofitting of homes. With this measure, which the Senate could pass within days, the country might, by the end of this decade, cut greenhouse-gas emissions to 40 percent less than their 2005 levels. And here is the most startling sentence you'll read all day:

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin deserves a lot of credit.

The West Virginia lawmaker, famously at odds with his party on many of its legislative priorities, had balked at supporting this one, too. In that, he was a doppelganger of Republicans like Sen. Lindsey Graham who feels that, while climate change is scary, it's not as scary as a bear market or bad jobs numbers. Graham recently huffed that, "I don't want to be lectured about what we need to do to destroy our economy in the name of climate change."

Never mind that the end of the world would also be pretty bad for business. In fact, never mind Lindsey Graham, because Manchin had an 11th-hour change of heart, positioning the United States to vault from climate laggard to climate leader, as it should have been all along.

This is the most important story in the world because it is the world. None of the other things that gobble our attention -- Donald Trump, abortion rights, gun violence -- matter as much as the inarguable fact that this planet is rapidly growing inhospitable to human life. That grim truth has hit like a hammer in recent days. Now, perhaps, we get to hit back.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not that those other things don't matter. But worrying about them presupposes a future.

Last week offers hope that we may still have one.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

©2021 Miami Herald. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: In open conversation, without agenda, divine truth reveals itself
"Much of the trouble with religion is that we’ve convinced ourselves that we can know an infinite God, a God who created the entire universe that is billions of years old and which still reveals mysteries to us that we cannot solve. And in our hubris, we believe we can also know all of the answers about faith, especially about who is right and, more importantly, who is wrong."
August 05, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
05C0AB13-A5FD-4220-8536-8E6EBC406746.JPEG
Columns
North to Alaska brings accessible family adventure
"Travel again. Carve out time with your loved ones. Go see a corner of America you have yet to visit. Adventure awaits … and the work is still here when you come home."
August 05, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Senior woman open door to healthcare worker arriving at home
Columns
Ana Egge: How building bonds with our neighbors can help sustain our democracy
At the end of February 2020, I was scheduled to fly from my home in Brooklyn to play three concerts in the Pacific Northwest. I was glued to news reports of a new type of virus rapidly spreading in Seattle. I read about the outbreak in an assisted living home and watched scary videos of emergency rooms in China. I quickly decided that I would not be flying into the eye of the storm in Seattle, so I canceled flights and shows and let my fans know that their tickets would be refunded.
August 04, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Ana Egge
OPED-YGLESIAS-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Matthew Yglesias: Democrats need more Joe Manchins
In the end, after a lot of drama, Sen. Joe Manchin did the right thing. And by signing off on a legislative deal that will reduce the deficit, cut drug costs and invest in zero-carbon domestic energy, he has made many progressives very happy.
August 04, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Yglesias