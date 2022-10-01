We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Leonard Pitts Jr.: We believe Herschel Walker's self-assessment

"I'm not that smart," he says. And yet, the polls say he could be Georgia's next senator.

pitts-walker-20220925
Calling himself “a proud pro-life Christian"; Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker said he would support South Carolina U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's proposal seeking a national ban on abortions after 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest and when the life of the mother is at risk.
(Hyosub Shin / Atlanta Journal-Constitution / TNS
Opinion by Leonard Pitts Jr.
October 01, 2022 11:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

When people show you who they are, believe them the first time." -- Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou, meet Herschel Walker, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate.

Also Read
page-trump-20220923
Columns
Clarence Page: 'Process?' No problem, just let Donald Trump 'think' about it
Is there no end to the mighty powers of our former President Donald Trump?
September 30, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Minnesota church has a close-out auction
The Scandia Lutheran Church in Averill, Minnesota, held its last worship service on July 17. It sold off everything that was accumulated in 123 years of service, from the altar to the communion service set to even the metal coat racks that hung in the vestibule.
September 30, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Load More

Here he is on the Inflation Reduction Act: "A lot of money, it's going to trees. . . . We've got enough trees. Don't we have enough trees around here?"

And on school shootings: "What about gettin' a department that can look at young men that's lookin' at women that's looking at just social media? What about doing that?"

And on air pollution: "Since we don't control the air, our good air decide to float over to China's bad air, so when China gets our good air, their bad air got to move. So it moves over to our good air space. Then, now, we got to clean that back up."

ADVERTISEMENT

Through such acts of gibberish Walker has shown us who he is and then some. So when the would-be Georgia senator said last week, "I'm not that smart," well, it's not like anyone fainted from shock. Unless it was shock that he spoke the truth, something with which Walker -- who has claimed both a college degree and FBI experience he does not have -- has little acquaintance.

He was answering a reporter's question about his preparation for an Oct. 14 debate with incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. "I'm this country boy," said Walker. "I'm not that smart. And he's that preacher, he's a smart man, wear these nice suits. So he's gonna show up and embarrass me."

Some observers considered this an effort to lower expectations, so that Walker "wins" the debate by pronouncing his own name right when he takes the stage. That's at odds, though, with the fact that Walker keeps claiming Warnock is afraid to debate him. For the record, it was Walker who declined an Oct. 13 date because, he said, he didn't want to be scheduled against Sunday night football.

Oct. 13 is a Thursday.

So one doubts Walker is even smart enough to lower expectations about how smart he is. And yet, the polls say he could be Georgia's next senator.

Which suggests that America's historic tendency to equate ignorance with authenticity, its distrust of leaders who seem too smart, is still alive and well. One recalls Adlai Stevenson, the 1952 presidential candidate who was famously derided as an "egghead." And all the presidential wannabes with Ivy League degrees who descend on Midwest fairgrounds every four years, sleeves rolled up, eating fried butter, droppin' "g's" like loose coins and otherwise tryin' to pass for regular folks. But maybe leaders shouldn't be "regular folks." Maybe it's not the worst thing if they were allowed to be, well . . . smart.

That's not to say a leader should live on such a rarefied intellectual plane as to be inaccessible to common folk. But maybe we should disabuse ourselves of the idea that leaders must be just like us. Have you met us? More to the point, shouldn't we want them to be a little better than us, i.e., to have a broader and deeper knowledge of policy and international affairs than the guy at the next bar stool?

Instead, we get the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Louie Gohmert and Lauren Boebert, people who could not pour water from a bucket if the instructions were printed on the bottom. Now comes Herschel Walker, fresh evidence of the American conviction that any moron can run a country. One has doubts this guy could run a garbage disposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm not that smart," he says. And you know something?

It almost sounded like he was bragging.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

©2021 Miami Herald. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
farmfest policy panel.jpg
Columns
Farmers Union, Farm Bureau rivalry remains fixture of area ag
"Growing up in upper Midwest agriculture taught me the certainty of two things: consistently inconsistent weather and regular disputes between the Farm Bureau and Farmers Union, the area's two largest farm organizations."
September 30, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jonathan Knutson
OPED-BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Pankaj Mishra: Reality is, reform is coming for Britain’s royals
The queen’s dignified presence helped an anachronistic institution postpone a long-overdue reckoning. But the unique privileges of her family will increasingly come under hostile scrutiny.
September 29, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pankaj Mishra
OPED-FLU-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Sheldon Jacobson and Janet Jokela: Will we have a severe flu season? It doesn’t need to be that way
The good news is that after 30 months with COVID-19, a sector of the population, including the most vulnerable, such as those older than 65, has adapted to mitigating transmission of infectious diseases.
September 29, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Sheldon Jacobson and Janet Jokela
Winona LaDuke
Columns
LaDuke: Stop the Indian wars, and make new history
Sept. 4 comes and goes with a blur for many. For me there are three dates: Sept. 4, 1863; Sept. 4, 2016, and Sept. 4, 2022. This is really about the Indian Wars, which continue. I think it’s time to end the Indian Wars. It’s also time to understand that forensic facts, are not “critical race theory,” they are what happened. As school begins, let us ensure that history is taught, and that we make good choices today.
September 28, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Winona LaDuke