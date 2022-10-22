SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Leonard Pitts Jr.: You don't treat a human being like this

Five days in his cell, paralyzed, trapped in his own useless body, a prisoner begged for help and was ignored.

pitts-prison-20221019
Sharp razor wire coils on a wire mesh fence. Maximum security facility.
Dreamstime
Opinion by Leonard Pitts Jr.
October 22, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Apparently, Craig Ridley somehow ceased to be a human being.

That's the only possible explanation for what he endured in a Florida prison. Five days in his cell, paralyzed, trapped in his own useless body, begging for help and being ignored.

Also Read
OPED-JARVIS-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Lisa Jarvis: New COVID variants have arrived. How worried should you be?
The new variants popping up might mean we see more virus transmission — and more infections. But the shots still do a good job keeping people safe from severe infections, hospitalizations and death.
October 22, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Lisa Jarvis
OPED-LA-COUNCIL-EDITORIAL-LA
Columns
Clarence Page: L.A. City Council scandal reveals ethnic politics at its worst
Ethnic politics are a reality of urban life, especially for groups that are trying to carve out a place for themselves in our ethnic jigsaw puzzle. But the pieces of that puzzle are not rigid. Neighborhoods and communities must constantly reach out with Los Angeleno Rodney King's famous question: "Can we all get along?"
October 21, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Load More

You don't treat a human being that way. Heck, you wouldn't treat an animal that way. But some of us would, it seems, treat a prisoner that way.

This was in 2017. We are indebted to the Miami Herald's Nicholas Nehamas for bringing to light both Ridley's story and the cover-up that has kept it out of the news until now.

Ridley wound up in prison for a 2007 crime wherein he went to the office of a man who had failed to pay him $300 he was owed as a limo driver. Ridley cut the man's tires and fired two shots from a handgun through his office door. At trial, he rejected a plea deal and drew a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

He did his time quietly for nine years until the morning he had words with a guard who then invited him out of his cell for "counseling." Inmates say the guards often took them to spots where cameras could not see, in order to beat and pepper spray them. The official claim is that Ridley struck one of the correctional officers, whereupon two of them tackled him to the floor, face first.

"My neck is broke," he complained. And though he had to be lifted into a wheelchair and braced to keep from falling, they told him there was nothing wrong with him, gave him no neck brace, no backboard. This, even though the place Ridley was incarcerated was Florida's main prison hospital in Lake Butler, where he worked in the kitchen.

"You ain't paralyzed," an officer informed the paralyzed man. According to a witness, an orderly twisted Ridley's head back and forth, laughing, as a guard and nurse stood by watching. Another guard also manipulated his head, apparently in mockery.

Ridley was dumped into a confinement cell, left on a toilet. He promptly fell to the floor -- again, face first. He would lie in that cell unmoving as five days of uneaten food piled up around him. Fellow prisoners called for help, but prison personnel passed the stricken man dozens of times before one of them finally paid attention. Ridley, 62, an Army veteran, electrical engineer and "model inmate," according to one corrections officer, died a month later.

The coroner ruled it a homicide. No one was ever prosecuted.

To call it all appalling is to understate. But it also seems entirely at one with the times.

Back in the 1970s, one often heard hopeful talk of prison reform. People debated -- and implemented -- the idea that prisons ought not just punish, but also rehabilitate, that people don't stop being human just because they are locked up. But by the time of Bill Clinton's presidency, "soft on crime" had become a deadly political epithet, and no one talked any more of treating prisoners like people. Instead, politicians competed to impose ever harsher mandatory minimums. The battle cry of the new era might as well have been, "Let the punishment exceed the crime." Joe Arpaio, the execrable sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, was feted by some for feeding prisoners rotted meat and housing them in tents under the lethal desert sun.

But the killing of Craig Ridley is a reminder that luxuriant cruelty carries a price beyond that paid by the victim. In what sort of civilized society, after all, do people walk past a paralyzed man begging for help?

ADVERTISEMENT

You can't deny someone else's humanity without also denying your own.

Leonard Pitts Jr. is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may contact him via e-mail at lpitts@miamiherald.com.

©2021 Miami Herald. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: A thank you to the tireless workers
"I see each of you, and my prayer today is that you feel the love of the Holy Spirit wrapping itself around you," Devlyn Brooks writes. "From one grateful traveler to you, please know that your work matters!"
October 21, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
unnamed (4).jpg
Columns
Ag professional's hobby leads to a start-up side business of cookie decorating classes
Katelyn Engquist works full time in agriculture but has started a side business of custom cookie decorating. She plans to hold a cookie decorating class on Dec. 3 in her hometown of Chokio, Minnesota.
October 21, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
OPED-ELECTIONS-NONPARTISAN-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Kevin Johnson: To defeat election denialism, we need partisans out of election management
There’s fresh evidence that voters in both parties want to move in this direction. A new nationwide poll commissioned by the Election Reformers Network found that 82 percent of respondents said it’s very important that election officials act in an impartial manner.
October 20, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Kevin Johnson
OPED-WORKPLACE-ANTIBIAS-PROGRESSIVE-COMMENTARY-DMT
Columns
Insiya Hussain: Workplace anti-bias trainings aren’t enough to make change
Diversity training can further inspire feelings of exclusion, hostility and resistance among dominant group members who feel that they might not be treated fairly in a pro-diversity workplace. Regardless of whether such reactions are fair or warranted, they represent a reality that does little to generate cooperation.
October 20, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Insiya Hussain