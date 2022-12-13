Lisa McKee: Mayo patients are informed about available charitable aid

I retired from Mayo Clinic earlier this year after having worked 42 years in the Patient Accounting Department. I find the article regarding Mayo suing Ms. Dale to be upsetting. (" They could have qualified for charity care. But Mayo Clinic sued them ," Nov. 22.)

I have no doubt she was sued, what I question is her claim of having no knowledge of charity assistance being available. Mayo Clinic would not publicly set the record straight, so I will. I have multiple reasons not to have any love lost for Mayo as an employer, but they provide outstanding medical care and adjust a lot of bills due to patients' financial situations. Back in the day, I processed charity applications.

Every monthly statement sent out provides information on who to contact and the website to use if financial assistance is needed. Many might say they do not receive paper monthly statements (paperless billing), which is true, but they do receive email notifications advising the patient their new monthly statement is available online, and the charity information is on the web version of the statement as well.

Many will ignore the email notifications, but I can attest that one month prior to the first collection letter being sent, one paper statement is sent by mail. Following that, two collection letters are sent prior to being placed with a collection agency and both of those letters provide the charity information as well.

When a patient calls Patient Accounts or the collection agency, expressing the inability to pay or meet the minimum payments, the standard practice is to ask if the patient would be willing to answer two simple questions to determine if they qualify for a charity application to be sent to them. Those questions are the number of people in the household and the household gross annual income.

Charity qualifications are based on the Federal Poverty Guidelines. The charity information can also be found on Mayo’s website. I have also heard desk attendants and registration representatives in the emergency room advising patients of charity and also pamphlets spread out all around Mayo Clinic.

Another item in the article that grabbed my attention was the amount owed, $11,875. Even at the lowest level of coverage and needing to meet a maximum of two deductibles and out-of-pockets for a family of two-plus, the balance seems high. The article says that amount is for having a child in 2019, but it’s possible that amount is for multiple years, or the employee did not get the baby signed up for Mayo coverage in time so Mayo’s insurance was unable to pay on the child’s bill.

I have hemmed and hawed about writing this letter, but in the end, I could not stand the public believing that Mayo Clinic does not help those in need. Those in need just need to take the first step in order to help themselves.

Lisa McKee is a retired Mayo Clinic employee.