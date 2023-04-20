Liz Boldon: Midway through session, Senate DFL majority is delivering on shared priorities

In recent years, Minnesotans have been used to a Legislature that was divided in more ways than one. With a DFL House and Governor but a Republican Senate, bad politics were put ahead of good policy. Division led to gridlock and inaction, and special sessions became the norm. Minnesotans were frustrated, and they wanted change.

That change came thanks to Minnesotans electing a DFL majority in the Senate. I was honored to join this new majority and am now serving in my fourth month as Senator for District 25. Together with my colleagues, we’re working together with the House and Gov. Walz to advance legislation reflecting our shared values to strengthen Minnesota.

We’ve already delivered results. Our very first bill of the year was a tax conformity bill that provided $100 million in tax savings for Minnesotans. This bill got held up under the previous Republican majority, but we got it done. The same is true of efforts to crack down on catalytic converter theft, to help counties prosecute violent crimes, restoring the vote for formerly incarcerated Minnesotans, and providing driver’s licenses for all.

Minnesotans didn’t just send a message on gridlock, they sent one on the values they want in state government. They rejected the politics of fear and division, and chose one of inclusion and hope.

Instead of restricting rights, we are protecting them, especially the fundamental rights of Minnesotans to make their own choices in reproductive health care. We passed the PRO Act to enshrine and protect this right, and to ensure every Minnesotan has access to the care they need.

Nationally we’ve seen other fundamental rights come under attack, especially the right to vote. The attacks on the right to vote and our elections are a threat to our democracy. Without free and fair elections, every other right is at risk.

That’s why we are taking urgent action to protect our democracy with the Democracy for the People Act. This legislation expands voting rights, strengthens regulation of dark money, and protects our elections. I’m proud to be the chief author of this legislation in the Senate, which will be up for a vote on the Senate floor soon.

These issues are vital and reflect the shared priorities of Minnesotans in every corner of the state. It’s these shared values that are also reflected in the budget my colleagues and I in the Senate DFL majority are building. With $17.5 billion in resources, we have an awesome opportunity to deliver a budget that makes a big impact in the lives of Minnesotans.

We know that families are struggling with rising costs, and far too many are living paycheck to paycheck. That’s why our budget is focused on lowering costs, providing stability, and helping the family budget.

Two of the biggest issues facing communities like ours and others across the state is the cost and lack of access to high-quality child care or stable housing. Thankfully, those are two areas we are devoting significant resources.

As vice-chair of the Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee, I worked with my colleagues on that committee on a historic investment of $1 billion in affordable housing, rental assistance, and homebuyer’s assistance to close Minnesota’s egregious racial homeownership gap. We are also investing $875 million into children and families, with a focus on expanding child care access and supporting child care providers. These are the priorities of Minnesotans, and I’m proud of our commitment to these issues.

The Legislature has only a few short weeks left of the 2023 legislative session. Unlike previous years, we will get our work done on time, and we will continue to prioritize the needs of Minnesotans over politics. Minnesotans deserve no less.

Liz Boldon, DFL, represents Senate District 25, covering parts of Rochester and Olmsted County. She was elected to the Senate in 2022, and previously served a term in the Minnesota House.