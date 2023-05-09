Marco Loera Alvarez: It’s time for a health insurance public option for all -- including undocumented Minnesotans

I’m Marco Loera Alvarez, a pharmacy technician who has called Minnesota home since 2004, when my family moved here from Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. I’m a health care worker, a deferred action for childhood arrivals recipient (DACA) and a fierce advocate for immigrant rights with Unidos MN — which is why I believe it’s essential that we pass a MinnesotaCare public option for health insurance, and that we make sure it covers everyone, including undocumented adults.

This issue is personal to me because it touches the two most important people in my life: my ama and apa. To me, my parents are real-life superheroes. My mom and dad were both born in Mexico in 1963. Both were born to working class families, and had to find work at a young age to help their mothers and their siblings. My parents have told me their lived experiences with struggling with money for food and other necessities like clothes and shoes.

These necessities shaped my parents and their work ethic. When my parents came to the U.S. in 2004, they began working in the hotel industry and within years they were in supervisor positions, all without speaking the language fluently. My parents came from nothing to create a bright future for me and our family.

In late 2004, my father was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes and hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). My dad began losing weight at an alarming rate. At that time he met with a social worker and was able to get health care, manage his diseases, and get healthy. At the time I wasn’t sure how he would get covered, but I helped him fill out forms, and he was able to secure health insurance. It was like a huge weight lifted off our shoulders.

This coverage ended in 2006 when he was no longer eligible. We went from being able to receive preventative care and medicine easily to having to figure out how to afford it. There were times my dad’s diabetes levels would reach higher than 300 mg/dl, but we were afraid of going to the emergency room due to the high cost and the fear of being denied for not having insurance. Mentally, we were depleted and exhausted from having to navigate such a complicated system.

Right now, we have a chance to fix some of what’s broken in our health care system by passing the MinnesotaCare public option. This would allow anyone enrolled in the individual insurance market to buy in to MinnesotaCare, paying a premium based on their income. This would help those priced out of affordable insurance, like people who are self-employed, own a small business or farm, or who are undocumented.

Our immigration status should not determine whether we have dignified health care for our parents, family members, friends, and neighbors. Let’s not forget whose bodies were on the line during COVID-19. So many of us now still don’t have affordable, accessible health care for secondary side effects of that essential work. It's time that we all show up for our hard working immigrants.

Rep. Tina Liebling here in Rochester has been a champion on this issue, introducing the House version of the bill that includes undocumented adults. I’m grateful for her leadership and determination to make sure everyone can get the health care they need, without worrying about how much it will cost.

To my Rochester neighbors: This is our chance to change the lives of so many families like mine. Contact your senator and representative and urge them to pass the House version of this necessary, just legislation.

Marco Loera Alvarez is a pharmacy technician, immigrant rights advocate, and alumnus of Rochester schools from Riverside Elementary to RCTC.