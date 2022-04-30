Mark Thein: New districts, but an enduring mission of service

On April 26, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners voted on a redistricting plan to serve the county for the next 10 years. Redistricting follows the U.S. Census every 10 years and is vital to ensure that populations represented by elected officials remain balanced and that every person's vote counts.

County redistricting is the last in a process following redrawing of boundaries by federal, state, and municipal bodies. On April 19, Olmsted County commissioners received six draft plans that an independent legal counsel verified met all federal and state requirements for redistricting. These plans were also informed by public input received throughout the redistricting process, both during general listening sessions and comments on the specific proposed plans.

The public input included advocacy to ensure that the chosen plan represents the racial and ethnic diversity of the county, urban and rural interests, and those of specific communities of interest, such as neighborhood associations. As posted on our website , we believe that the plan we approved Tuesday meets these needs well.

The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners is nonpartisan. We are elected to represent and meet the needs of the entire county. Our role is unique in that we provide some services mandated by the State of Minnesota, such as human services and community corrections.

The county's services are not usually unique to one portion of the county geographically. Services such as clean water, affordable housing, public safety, and transportation are intended to serve all county residents and meet needs that often do not neatly follow jurisdictional boundaries. For that reason, we view our role collaboratively across all seven commissioner districts and with all of the cities and townships of the county. We do not need to dilute the power of one part of the county over another, and we strive to make the best decisions for all of our residents. We are immensely proud of our work and our ability to get things done that protect and improve the quality of life in Olmsted County.

We want to thank members of the public who provided input into the redistricting process and who remain engaged with our work by contacting their commissioner with questions or comments, attending board meetings, or participating in advisory boards, surveys, or other efforts to engage and listen to our constituents.

We encourage residents to reach out if they are concerned about misinformation they are hearing, want to learn more about the functions of county government, or have ideas to share with us. Please reach out to any county commissioner for more information about Tuesday’s redistricting plan decision or any other topic.

Mark Thein is chairman of the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners.