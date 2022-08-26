Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Michelle Reynolds: Which dog breeds are the least healthy? These might top the list

Pug puppy
Dogs who have been bred (and typically inbred) to have the flat faces, such as this pug, that the American Kennel Club and some social media influencers tout as desirable are afflicted by an uncomfortable, debilitating and sometimes fatal condition called brachycephalic syndrome.
studio22comua/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Opinion by Michelle Reynolds
August 26, 2022 12:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

All caring guardians want the same thing for our dogs: a long, healthy, happy life. But even with excellent care, certain breeds are more likely to have you trekking to the vet’s office than to the dog park. While all “purebred” dogs are predisposed to genetic conditions that cause discomfort and disability, one group stands out from the rest.

Dogs who have been bred (and typically inbred) to have the flat faces that the American Kennel Club and some social media influencers tout as desirable are afflicted by an uncomfortable, debilitating and sometimes fatal condition called brachycephalic syndrome. In short, it means that their disfigured snouts and constricted airways leave them struggling just to breathe.

Also Read
OPED-page-GET
Columns
Clarence Page: 'Defund the FBI'? Is Marjorie Taylor Greene serious?
A disturbing number of Republicans are using it to call for softness on Trump.
August 26, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: The church community is there
Whether it’s coming together in a family’s loss or after a frightening medical diagnosis, or collectively celebrating the birth of a grandchild or the 90th birthday of a parent, faith communities offer a readily available and supportive extended family to endure life’s hurts and to magnify the joys.
August 26, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
Load More

Far from being “normal,” the flat faces often associated with French bulldogs, English bulldogs, pugs, Pekingese, Boston terriers, boxers, Cavalier King Charles spaniels, shih tzus and certain other breeds cause them myriad health problems, including sleep apnea, coughing, gagging, retching, vomiting, tiring easily, collapsing, fainting, dental issues, eye problems caused by misshapen skulls, laryngeal collapse caused by chronic stress on the cartilage and strain on the heart from fighting for air.

It can be tough or even impossible for these breathing-impaired breeds to go for a walk or to run and play with their guardians. And according to a recent study at the University of California-Los Angeles, such facial deformities may even hamper their ability to smell. This condition affects all the things that matter the most to dogs.

During the hot summer months, breathing impairment can turn deadly. Dogs must be able to pant in order to cool themselves. And with narrow, restricted nostrils and windpipes, these dogs often can’t cope. They’re at least twice as likely to suffer from heatstroke as other dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s little wonder that in Germany, breathing-impaired breeds are referred to as “tortured breeds,” and the breeding practices that result in pain and distress for dogs are restricted, as they are in Austria, Norway and the Netherlands. Elsewhere, breeders persist, despite knowing how much anguish these dogs endure, just to suit the latest fad. As long as people keep spending thousands of dollars to buy suffering “designer dogs,” breeders will keep churning them out.

The best way to spare breathing-impaired breeds a lifetime of misery is not to buy or breed them. If you already have one, please take extra precautions during physical activities and in hot weather. Signs of heatstroke include restlessness, excessive thirst, thick saliva, heavy panting, lethargy, dark tongue, rapid heartbeat, fever, vomiting, bloody diarrhea and lack of coordination. If someone you know has their heart set on purchasing one of these breeds because they think it will get them Instagram “likes,” talk to them about adoption. Shelters are full of “purebred” dogs who were bought on a whim and then dumped once the excitement wore off or they became “too much work” or the vet bills started to mount. They’re also overflowing with one-of-a-kind dogs who are equally deserving and less likely to have chronic health issues.

Providing a cherished adopted dog with a full, healthy and joyous life — that should be the goal.

Michelle Reynolds is a senior writer for the PETA Foundation, 501 Front St., Norfolk, VA 23510; www.PETA.org.

©2022 Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
1386D23E-9461-43F8-ADB0-02CE477922BD.JPEG
Columns
How many will go hungry if we ‘break up big ag'?
How many people would go hungry if we break up big ag, like a bumper sticker said? My simple answer is billions. Billions with a “B.”
August 26, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
OPED-MODERATES-COMMENTARY-LA
Columns
David Hopkins: In U.S. politics, moderates still run the show
Most successful congressional action remains incremental and bipartisan; and no session of Congress in the era of polarization has yet matched the transformative productivity of the New Deal, Great Society or Reagan Revolution.
August 25, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  David A. Hopkins
OPED-IRS-ACCOUNTS-EDITORIAL-GET.jpg
Columns
Clive Crook: Want a better IRS? Simplify the tax code
The U.S. tax code hasn’t been comprehensively simplified since 1986. Over the subsequent years, Congress has indulged its unlimited appetite for making it unintelligible.
August 25, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Clive Crook
A man in a button-down shirt gestures enthusiastically at a parked vehicle shaped like a hotdog.
Columns
Kerzman: The healing power of the Wienermobile
If you need something to turn around a lousy day or, like, shake your foundational assumptions about the nature of life itself, go check out the Wienermobile.
August 25, 2022 05:24 AM
 · 
By  Kris Kerzman