Morris, Dudley, Cornell: Olmsted Co. should undo 'cracking' that limits Rochester's political representation

When voting district lines are unfairly drawn, some citizens’ votes count more than others.

This is the situation Rochester voters have found themselves in — always getting the short end of the political power stick — for the past 10 years with regards to county commissioner districts. And we will continue to find ourselves in this situation for the next 10 years if we don’t speak up right now. This year, the Olmsted County commissioner districts are being redrawn, and the commissioners themselves will decide on the maps this coming Tuesday, April 26.

First, why this matters: The government of Olmsted County will administer close to $300 million this year, and make vitally important decisions for our community regarding land use, transportation, housing, protection of our environment, and many other things that impact our lives. How this money is spent, how these decisions are made, and who they benefit should fairly reflect citizens’ interests, rather than disproportionally benefit some groups over others.

For the past decade, Olmsted County commissioner districts have significantly reduced the political power of City of Rochester voters relative to rural voters. “Cracking” is the process of dividing up voters into separate districts in an attempt to reduce their political power. Whether intentionally done or not, the current district map cracks both the City of Rochester and communities of interest within the city in ways that significantly and unfairly diminish their political influence.

Roughly 75% of the population of Olmsted County (about 163,000 total) resides within the city limits of Rochester (about 125,000 residents). This makes the City of Rochester a “community of interest” with right to representation reflective of its population. For this reason, 5 of the 7 county election districts (71% of the votes on the county commission) ought to be focused entirely on the city of Rochester.

Two weeks ago, Olmsted County released six proposed maps of redrawn County commission districts to be used for upcoming elections from 2022 to 2031. County Commissioners will vote on Tuesday to choose one of the six options. (Draft plans can be viewed here: https://olmsted-county-2022-redistricting-gis-olmsted.hub.arcgis.com/documents/2022-commissioner-redistricting-portfolio/explore .)

Of the six options presented, District Plan 4 is the fairest and best option. If adopted, Plan 4 will undo the “cracking” of districts, and if passed, for the first time in a decade Rochester voters will have their fair share of political influence in county decisions.

The other options — Plans 1, 2, 3 and 6 — all perpetuate the injustices of the past and deny Rochester voters a fair chance to have our voices heard and to shape the future of our community. Plan 5 is a reasonable option, but it puts several of the current commissioners in the same district so they likely will not approve it.

It seems improper for county commissioners to be determining the contours of their own election districts when they vote on Tuesday. Voters should get to pick their commissioners, rather than commissioners picking their voters.

But — the commissioners could do the right thing and choose the one plan — Plan 4 — that is fair to all voters. Especially if Olmsted County residents give them a call to nudge them in that direction.

In this time when democracy is at risk in our nation and all over the world, wouldn’t it be terrific if our county commissioners strike a blow for a fairer, stronger, more vibrant democracy right here in Olmsted County by voting for Plan 4? This would be their most impactful legacy, and the most valuable and lasting way they can serve the voters of Olmsted County.

Jack Dudley, of Rochester, is a community organizer with Isaiah MN.

Lynn Cornell is a physician and professor at Mayo Clinic. She is also president of Save the Rookery.

Viki Morris is a public policy advocate for the Humane Society of the U.S., a member of Save the Rookery, and an active citizen who believes that elections and local government really matter.

