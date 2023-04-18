Dr. Jakub Tolar: Supporting the 'U' enhances rural health care access

Minnesota has one of the highest quality of life rankings in the country. From Rochester to Warroad, Two Harbors to the Twin Cities, Minnesotans enjoy thriving communities. But there is one aspect of life that separates Minnesota’s urban centers and Greater Minnesota communities: access to quality health care.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health , there are 2,715 people for every primary care physician in rural Minnesota, compared to 965 people per physician in metropolitan areas. The ratios for nurses, physician’s assistants, dentists, pharmacists — those we rely on to keep us healthy — are similarly skewed. Thousands of Minnesotans lack access to care that would significantly improve their lives.

At the University of Minnesota, we are committed to improving health care access to all Minnesotans. As Minnesota’s one land-grant university and one academic health entity, the University of Minnesota places service to One Minnesota at the forefront.

Our mission combines a broad group of disciplines on five campuses to support communities and address challenges in every corner of the state. We train the workforce, including 70% of physicians working in Minnesota, as well as nurses, dentists, pharmacists and other health care professionals necessary behind the scenes through degree programs like NXT GEN MED on our Rochester campus. We partner with more than 3,000 clinical training sites to provide care in addition to our University’s own research leaders in engineering, agriculture, education, and beyond. And our faculty and staff provide health care to more than a million patients each year.

The results are significant. We recently proposed an affiliation with CentraCare to establish a new Medical School campus in St. Cloud, the first in Minnesota since we brought our Medical School and College of Pharmacy campuses to Duluth years ago. Our Duluth work has specialized in care for Indigenous and rural communities. That rural focus will be complemented by our presence in St. Cloud, where we could be educating students to help address the rural physician shortage that's estimated to grow to 80,000 physicians nationally by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outside of our clinic-based training programs where we are preparing Minnesota’s future rural health care workers, we also close care gaps through innovative mobile and telehealth initiatives.

Traveling miles for care can be a matter of life or death for some Minnesotans. So our researchers helped design and outfit a first-of-its-kind ECMO vehicle equipped to treat cardiac arrest patients off-site and in transit to the hospital, while cardiology physicians assist via virtual reality technology. We developed telemedicine programs that allow physicians to work virtually, 24/7, with patients in any location at a time when rural Minnesota counties continue to lose health care services. And, knowing only 26% of Minnesota dentists are practicing in rural areas, we launched the UCare Mobile Dental Clinic . For 13 weeks each year, dental students and instructors offer check-ups and simple restorative care to communities around Minnesota.

This is one of many dental partnerships that serve Minnesotans in situations from the most common to the most rare .

While many regional health systems look to bridge the gap between rural and urban health care access, the University of Minnesota is committed to increasing access in every part of the state. Our health service mission binds us to patients, communities and health care providers around the state, and has for more than 135 years. As we look to the next 135 years and the future of health care in Minnesota, legislative support for the U of M’s health care vision — for today, and for future generations — is a proven and effective investment for building a healthy Minnesota.

Dr. Jakub Tolar is dean of the Medical School at the University of Minnesota and vice president for clinical affairs.

