Paul Schollmeier: 2 transportation funding bills need your support

I encourage my transportation friends throughout the state to reach out to your elected representatives and ask them to support two bills, HF1012 and HF2887, as well as the governor’s request for $5.1 million to provide for TCMC operations funding for the current biennium and supplemental capital funds to address inflation.

MN House Rep. Frank Hornstein has proposed a bill, HF2887, that would dedicate the state's share of railroad property tax revenue toward passenger rail operations. Rather than making pleas for operating dollars every year from general revenue, these dedicated dollars could support the operation of intercity passenger rail from Chicago to St. Paul, from Duluth to Minneapolis, and possibly help support other short-line passenger rail efforts within the state.

We already know that a “Second Train” currently called the Twin City Milwaukee Chicago (TCMC) is slated to begin operation sometime this fall with annual ridership of 110,000 between the two hubs. Daily, on time, and daylight operation makes the Second Train a real winner for business, students, and tourists. The City of Winona will gladly welcome these passengers to the many events and festivals that happen throughout the year as well as providing a commuting alternative to the thousands of students who study at our universities.

Likewise, recent legislation sponsored by Minneosta House Rep. John Petersburg recommends dedicating all sales tax revenue from auto repairs and replacement parts toward transportation needs, in particular and in most part, the highway user tax distribution fund, the small cities assistance program, and last but not least, town roads. Petersburg’s bill, HF1012, has significant support and should garner support from his colleagues on the other side of the isle. This could potentially add $360 million toward badly needed road and bridge work in rural Minnesota.

State income tax revenue is running high and in surplus, paying for the programs that Minnesotans expect. However, the Legislature has failed repeatedly to increase the gas sales tax, despite knowing that the condition of our roads and bridges are not improving. It’s time to makes this dedication a law to help balance the infrastructure shortfall.

It would be a sign of collaboration and compromise for Reps. Hornstein and Petersburg to agree to both bills, HF1012 and HF2887, ask their senate colleagues to do the same, and use those business-specific taxes for what they were originally designed for, supporting transportation specific programs.

Paul Schollmeier is a former Winona City council member and a former member of the Great River Rail Commission.