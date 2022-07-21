SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Ramesh Ponnuru: Democrats are scapegoating Biden for their own misjudgments

OPED-PONNURU-COLUMN-GET
President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at Max S. Hayes High School on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Cleveland.
Angelo Merendino/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Ramesh Ponnuru
July 21, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Democratic discontent with President Joe Biden is boiling over into the press. His polling is abysmal, his age is showing and the Democrats are facing a potential wipeout in the midterm elections in November. Democrats are taking their complaints, mostly off the record, to reporters.

“To many increasingly frustrated Democrats, Biden’s slow-footed response on abortion was just the latest example of a failure to meet the moment on a wave of conservative rollbacks,” the Washington Post recently reported. Democratic commentator Ed Kilgore forecasts that “if things go as badly as expected for Democrats on Nov. 8, many in the party will be quietly and not so quietly urging the 46th president to retire at the end of his term.”

Also Read
Dave Chappelle will perform in Fargo on June 23. Special to The Forum
Columns
Port: Moral bullying of Chappelle's show in Minnesota
People who truly value "diverse voices" and "artistic expression" would allow Dave Chappelle's show to go on. Those who object to what the comedian says should be told that they need not buy a ticket, because "diverse voices" doesn't mean "all the voices except the ones I disagree with."
July 21, 2022 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Rob Port
OPED-GOLDMAN-COLUMN-GET
Columns
Julianna Goldman: Good news for Democrats: Even Republicans are tiring of Trump
Democrats are worried that President Joe Biden is old, but the Jan. 6 hearings are showing that former president Donald Trump is stale.
July 21, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Julianna Goldman
Load More

The bad news for Democrats is that Biden is too old and that voters may have concluded he isn’t up to the job. The worse news is that they have deeper troubles.

His victory in the Democratic nomination contest in 2020 was itself a sign of the party’s weakness. Everyone knew the risks of picking a gaffe-prone septuagenarian. But Barack Obama’s presidency had left the Democratic bench thin. The other candidates who seemed capable of winning the primaries, such as Senator Bernie Sanders, looked like riskier bets for the November election. Even today, it’s not obvious how the Democrats could nominate someone stronger than Biden in 2024. Vice president Kamala Harris registers even lower approval in polls.

Inflation is eating away at Democrats just as it is at purchasing power. Would it be any lower if one of Biden’s 2020 Democratic rivals had won? It’s more plausible that the giant government spending initiatives favored by Sanders would have pushed it higher. Biden started his presidency with the view that he needed to go big on spending to avoid Obama’s alleged error of providing too little fiscal stimulus to the economy. In retrospect, that judgment was mistaken. At the time, though, most Democrats held it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden has always been close to the center of his party. Unsurprisingly, then, the basic political mistakes of his presidency have been party-wide ones. Expectations of liberal policy gains rose too high after January 2021, when Democrats gained control of the Senate by the narrowest possible margin. Biden and his team did too little to manage those expectations, but they didn’t produce them in the first place — and there were more Democrats urging boldness than realism.

Democrats generally, not just Biden, wrongly assumed that accusing Republicans of backing a new version of Jim Crow would put pressure on them to acquiesce to Democrats’ ideas about election law. Few voices in the party warned the White House and congressional Democrats that it made no sense to spend months trying to enact a grab-bag of spending proposals with no sellable rationale.

Liberal frustration at Biden over abortion is especially misplaced. Maybe the administration should have had its executive order ready for the day the Supreme Court discarded its 1973 abortion-rights precedent instead of waiting two weeks. But any order would have been underwhelming: There is almost nothing a president can do on his own to replicate the broad right established by Roe v. Wade. There’s little he can do about it with a narrow congressional majority, either. That’s why progressives have been so adamant about keeping Roe.

Democrats would almost certainly be in better political shape on the issue, and better able to defend the core abortion right, if they moderated their position. They could have pushed for legislation with the backing of every senator who favors Roe, for example, instead of trying for more. Again, though, this isn’t a Biden-specific problem. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is no more willing than the president to break with the abortion maximalists.

A recent gaffe by First Lady Jill Biden offers an illustration in miniature of the party’s current plight. She stepped into the guacamole by saying that Hispanics are as diverse as breakfast tacos. That’s on the White House. But it probably hurts Democrats more that it has embraced the bizarre linguistic fetishes of a narrow activist class by associating with a “LatinX IncluXion Luncheon” in the first place.

Dana Milbank, a liberal columnist for the Washington Post, is defending Biden from progressives’ sniping. The president is saying and doing nearly everything they want him to say and do, Milbank points out, without seeing that maybe that’s part of what’s gone wrong. Democrats, he says, should train their fire on the real culprits: Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and a “broken political system” that won’t yield the results contemporary progressives want.

The truth is that Biden is a problem for the Democrats. But they’re a bigger problem for him.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is the editor of National Review and a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
thomas-biden-20220714
Columns
Cal Thomas: Biden's poorly timed visit to the Middle East
In 1988, five years after calling the Soviet Union an "evil empire," President Ronald Reagan visited Moscow where he addressed an audience of students from Moscow State University. At the heart of his speech, Reagan promoted the virtues and success of liberty and his vision that tyranny would ultimately be defeated (recall his other forecast made to the British Parliament in 1982 that the Soviet Union would end up "on the ash heap of history").
July 20, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas
OPED-CORONAVIRUS-VARIANTS-COMMENTARY-DMT
Columns
Eric J. Topol: New COVID variants like BA.5 are dominating us — we can do more to prevent this
It takes a lot for a COVID-19 variant to become dominant throughout most of the world. It has happened only three previous times (alpha, delta, omicron) and now is occurring with the omicron family subvariant known as BA.5. How did this occur and what are the implications for the pandemic going forward?
July 19, 2022 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Eric J. Topol
Jeff Pieters column sig
Columns
Jeff Pieters: Not a subscriber? There's plenty here to read for free
If you're reading this, chances are good that you paid for the privilege. Or, potentially, you're friends with, or related to, somebody who did.
July 19, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters
Newspaper stock
Columns
Column: Big Tech is steamrolling America’s Newspapers
In today’s partisan political climate, it is rare for Democrats and Republicans to agree on anything, but the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is one important exception. Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle agree: we need to pass the JCPA to ensure that publishers — especially small and local publishers — are treated fairly and can serve their communities.
July 19, 2022 10:01 AM
 · 
By  Brett Wesner / National Newspaper Association