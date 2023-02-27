Rep. Andy Smith: It’s time for paid family and medical leave in Minnesota

I am a small business owner. I have known the triumph of a dream becoming a reality; of turning a passion into a paycheck. I have also felt the deep devastation of closing a business; of seeing a dream dashed to pieces on the shoals of financial hardship.

The reality of business ownership is to always be surrounded by both joy and fear. Any new variable added to a small business owner’s professional world can be terrifying. In the past few months, many small business owners have been fearful of a bill in the Minnesota Legislature that gives all workers access to paid family and medical leave (PFML). And I understand their fear.

Let’s start with the facts. PFML will be paid for by a premium charge to employers equaling 0.7% of an employee's salary; 50% of this cost can be passed to the employee, making 0.35% the minimum possible payment by a business. For example, the premium for a 40-hour-a-week worker on minimum wage is $142.33. The business could pay this complete premium or choose to pay half of it ($71.16) and take the other half out of the employee’s wages.

Maybe a simpler way to explain how PFML will be paid for is that 35 cents of every $100 dollars a worker earns will cover the cost. To some that might seem like a minor cost, but any new costs can be scary to entrepreneurs, who so often live just feet away from a financial cliff.

However, good business owners don’t just consider the cost but consider the value. Good business owners consider their employees.

Small business owners are not moguls at Fortune 500 companies who see workers as faceless numbers on a spreadsheet. Our employees are people we know. They are Aasha who is working her way through college by waitressing in the evenings, or John in accounts payable whose second kid just started preschool. One of the great joys of business ownership is that your work not only provides for your family but many families.

PFML will expand this great joy by giving those employees protections against the unforeseen trials life throws at them. John’s mother might suddenly have a heart attack and need around-the-clock care; does that change the fact that he still needs money to pay for childcare? Aasha might become pregnant and need time to bond with her new baby; doesn’t her education still need to be paid for? The answer to both questions is yes, but if they can’t take paid time off these workers are forced to choose between love and a paycheck.

Paid family and medical leave, at its heart, is about every worker having a right to love and a right to a paycheck. I think everyone, including small business owners, can get behind this idea.

It is important to realize that the question is not if people are going to miss work, but whether they will be getting income while keeping their more important life obligations. John is going to miss work to take care of his mom; Aasha is not going to waitress while giving birth. The businesses will have to cover those absences whether PFML is in place or not, but at least with it in place John and Aasha will survive financially.

It’s also worth noting that PFML benefits not just individual workers, but our entire society and workforce. It is well documented that PFML improves the mental and physical health of new parents, reduces infant mortality rates, increases the rate of on-time vacations, reduces the rates of physical and mental abuse of children, decreases enrollment in our already strained nursing home facilities, increases workforce attachment, decreases the use of public assistance, and reduces presenteeism. In fact, PFML will most likely increase the workforce by bringing groups currently unable to work because of family obligations — most especially mothers and caregivers.

By all measures, paid family and medical leave is the right thing to do. It rewards and protects workers. It strengthens our social community and labor market. It gives our children the best chance to succeed. It takes the burden of providing for employees in crisis off of small business owners. But at the end of the day, the true reason we need to pass this proposal in the Minnesota Legislature is that it is the right thing to do.

I am excited to build a future in which workers never again must choose between providing for their families or caring for their families. That is why I will be proudly voting “Yes” on paid family and medical leave in Minnesota.

Andy Smith is the Minnesota State House Representative for District 25B, which includes much of downtown Rochester. He owns Garden Party Books used bookstore in Rochester.