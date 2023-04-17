Rep. Andy Smith: Tax exemption for Social Security would mortgage our future

A Trojan horse stands outside the gates of Minnesota: the complete repeal of the Social Security tax. What most people forget about the Trojan horse is that it worked because, at first glance, everyone wanted it. We ought to take a moment and examine our Trojan horse and make sure there are no Greek warriors within.

Social Security is a program that provides income to all seniors who have paid into the program over the course of their careers. Unlike a retirement account or pension plan; the payments going out to seniors are funded by current workers paying into the system through a payroll tax. Social Security has been wildly successful and broadly popular, protecting seniors from the whims of the market. Our Social Security program flourishes because of current, past, and future workers; it is not owned by any particular generation of workers.

Right now, 58% of Minnesotans receiving Social Security benefits do not pay any taxes on those benefits. Of those who do pay taxes, the vast majority make more than $75,000 in average yearly revenue. We expect Minnesotans who make the same amount of income to contribute the same amount of taxes. In this sense, Social Security income should be taxed like all other income. In addition, Social Security beneficiaries receive far more benefits than they pay in lifetime contributions and already receive far more favorable tax treatment than most private pension plans.

And to make this choice even worse, the Social Security tax exemption would not mainly help those who it is reported to be for: elders in need. Even as we acknowledge the needs of our seniors, even those making over $75,000, there are much more effective ways to help those seniors in need. Addressing long-term healthcare costs and employment crisis, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, and addressing rising local taxes by increasing local aid to cities and counties–any one of these reforms would save vastly more money than the approximately $4.07 per week the Social Security tax exemption would offer them.

A well-funded government can do amazing things. In fact, Social Security is the perfect example of what we can do with the tax dollars we pay, giving seniors the dignity they deserve in retirement. That is only possible through the funding, administration, and oversight that comes from the government. But the government can only function when funded through taxes.

But if we let this Trojan horse into our walls, it will harm our ability to continue to help our fellow Minnesotans in need. Don’t be fooled, cutting the Social Security tax is incredibly expensive. In the next two-year budget cycle, the elimination will cost $1.3 billion, and this cost will only grow every year, as more Minnesotans age into Social Security. In 2025-2026 the elimination will cost the state $1.7 billion, meaning the cost will rise roughly 24% in just one cycle; and it will just keep growing.

It can sometimes be hard to quantify big budget numbers like $1.3 billion, so let me offer some context. This session we passed a wonderful bill offering free school breakfast and lunch to every student in Minnesota. The price tag for this bill was $387 million dollars. There’s currently a bill to provide free tuition to all state universities, community, and technical colleges for every Minnesotan. The proposed price tag for this bill would be $312 million. Another great bill expands MinnesotaCare to allow a public option for health insurance to Minnesotans, particularly small business owners; the price tag is $62.5 million. We can create a public/private partnership “green bank” to fund clean energy initiatives around the state for $45 million. Those doing the math will notice that we can fund all of these wonderful programs for $806.5 million, roughly 60% of the cost of the complete exemption of the Social Security tax.

The state would be mortgaging the future with the Social Security tax exemption; the Greeks would get behind the walls. Climate change, student/medical debt, a broken health insurance industry, education reform, childcare reform, and many other issues need to be addressed by our state government, and this can only be affected with a strong tax revenue base. Public services that seniors and all Minnesotans rely on don’t work without tax revenue.

The case is clear. Any perceived benefits from the Social Security tax exemption are either fictional or better achieved elsewhere. Further, the seeds of this bad policy will continue to grow and force future generations to live in the shade of its poison tree. Massive problems in our state like health care, child care, and education will continue to get worse as our tax base crumbles more and more.

Please, do not let this Trojan horse into Minnesota tax policy.

Andy Smith is the Minnesota State House Representative for District 25B, which includes much of downtown Rochester. He owns Garden Party Books used bookstore in Rochester.