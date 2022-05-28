Rev. James Burns: Time for a change in higher education

For the last few decades, there has been great debate around the need for higher education to examine its assumptions and the dominant paradigms under which it has labored. In the early 1990s, Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen spoke of the need for disruptive innovation and has applied that concept to the need for higher education to change.

There are even more reasons and challenges today: changing student populations, debt loads, inflation, shifting expectations from students and their parents for a greater return on investment, the need for practical as well as theoretical education, increased student services, and so much more. While the pandemic didn’t cause these challenges, its impact has shocked a stressed industry.

The numbers have been staggering since the start of the pandemic. Students attending college have dropped by 1 million nationwide, leaving all schools competing for fewer students. In Minnesota, the state Office of Higher Education reported that the total undergraduate enrollment has plunged by almost a third. Shifting demographics over the next few years portends greater pain points for higher education.

All doom and gloom? Not at all. Optimism, hope, and future success are possible, but only if action replaces conversation, and a hard look at the data and its implications replaces theoretical musings alone. What will we, the leaders of the nation’s institutions of higher learning, do to ensure our schools remain vital, true to mission and in service of the countless students we plan on educating for decades?

Saint Mary’s University recently announced changes to our academic portfolio in Winona. Transition plans are in the works for all students to complete their chosen degrees. Unfortunately, this very difficult decision to reduce the number of majors also meant a painful reduction in 13 faculty, who have been given more than a year’s notice.

ADVERTISEMENT

I am the first to acknowledge that change is upsetting. It is being felt by our entire community. This is very difficult for our faculty, for our students, and for our alumni. We are working with students and faculty through this transition and are committed to assisting them in all the ways we can. We have the unequivocal support of our Board of Trustees and have received great support from community leaders, industry partners, and many alumni.

When asked what the biggest challenge a university president faces, I have said that it is staying true to the mission. In our case, the mission of a Lasallian Catholic university is to remain committed to a practical, Christian, and human education in the midst of very challenging enrollment trends. It is a sensitive balance between paying close attention to enrollment, which drives our financial picture, and fulfilling our mission. The mission remains our North Star, but its realization depends on financial sustainability.

Our Lasallian Catholic mission offers an education rooted in virtue formation along with a grounding in liberal arts. All students will continue to be provided the liberal arts and will be required to take these courses as part of their core requirements including theology, English, and other humanities classes, even if they won’t be offered as majors. This well-rounded core, integrated with in-demand majors and virtue formation, prepares students for excellent careers and ethical lives of leadership, character, and service.

Saint Mary’s is joining other universities who have already taken action and are now able to advance their educational missions. They serve as exemplars, role models who leaned into change and the new disruptive paradigm. I firmly believe our actions, as difficult as they were, will set a bright future course for Saint Mary’s, our current students and future students for generations to come.

The Very Rev. James Burns, Ph.D., IVD, is president of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota, in Winona.