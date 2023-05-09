Rev. Jenny Cannon and Rev. Amanda Larsen: Child tax credits put Minnesota parents and kids first

Every person, regardless of their beliefs, their race, or their income, deserves to be able to support their family and care for their children. After all, Minnesota is a prosperous state in a wealthy nation, and our success has been driven by working people and working families. The Child Tax Credit is a real and meaningful way to support these families and strengthen our state.

While Minnesota continues to be an economic leader among neighboring states, many of our workers are undervalued for their hard work and left struggling to make ends meet. And in the last few years, working families have increasingly struggled with low wages and rising living costs, from groceries to gas to housing expenses.

But when families have more financial security, they put their money right back into our local economies, and fund essentials like housing, groceries, childcare, and healthcare. When we fund working class families, we are strengthening our communities and our economies.

The Child Tax Credit is a critical opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of Minnesota families by providing badly needed financial relief — particularly to low-income, single, working parents. Most of these are mothers juggling jobs with caregiving responsibilities.

But the impact of prioritizing Minnesota families through the Child Tax Credit goes beyond just poverty reduction. By providing an additional $500 to $1,000 per child, we also empower Minnesota families to invest in their children's well-being and the future of our state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our leaders have the chance to shape our priorities, by funding things families need, like good schools, quality housing, affordable health care, modern infrastructure, and early childhood programs.

This is our chance to live up to our values and secure the future for generations to come. It’s also an opportunity to live up to our moral commitments on economic and social justice and care for those who build and shape our economy and communities.

Let us come together to ask our elected leaders to build a more equitable and compassionate Minnesota where children’s opportunity to thrive does not hinge on the benevolence of their parents’ employer. As faith leaders, we support the Child Tax Credit for Minnesota. We believe it delivers on our elected leaders’ vision to make Minnesota the best state for parents, families, and their children.

Rev. Jenny Cannon is lead pastor and Rev. Amanda Larsen is director of children & youth ministry at Christ United Methodist Church in Rochester.

