Rev. Lisa Janke: Make MNCare more affordable for the undocumented

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. said that “injustice in health care is the most shocking and inhumane.” This feels especially true when it occurs here, in a state with abundant material wealth and the capability for medical miracles.

As a new citizen, I am still learning how to navigate health care for my family. I lived most my life within Canada’s publicly funded health care system, so I was not accustomed to questioning whether I could afford to take my child to the ER when needed. While I have come to appreciate the timely and high-quality care I have experienced in Minnesota, I know that many Minnesotans fail to get the health care they need because of the high cost to cross the threshold of a health facility.

As a faith leader, invested in this community, I know it is possible to ensure health care access to all, because other places with fewer resources have done so, stemming from their compassionate commitment to human dignity.

This is why I want to thank Minnesota’s legislative health care policy expert, state Rep. Tina Liebling, for her wisdom and persistent efforts to get every Minnesotan access to necessary care. As chair of the Minnesota House Healthcare Finance and Policy Committee, she included an expansion of Minnesota’s 30-year-old successful health insurance program for lower-income residents, MinnesotaCare, into the Health Omnibus bill.

This expansion of MinnesotaCare, called the Public Option, would provide the self-employed, like farmers and small business owners, and workers lacking health benefits, access to an affordable policy with low out-of-pocket costs. Most who currently purchase insurance in the marketplace buy policies with the lowest premiums, but struggle to use their insurance because of deductibles as high as $7,000 per person. When a crisis strikes and our neighbors seek emergency care, debt piles onto both them and our hospitals.

We can do better. We can expand on our past success and allow people to buy into MinnesotaCare based on their ability to pay. COVID-19 has shown us that we are all healthier when everyone can access care. And the largest group that is currently uninsured is the undocumented. These are our neighbors, many of whom were on the front lines during the pandemic, working without the protection of unemployment insurance and health care, and consequently paying the highest price. Undocumented Latinos died of COVID at nearly six times the rate of white Minnesotans when adjusted for age.

In the early days of the pandemic, we demonstrated our collective compassion, checking in on our elderly neighbors and stitching masks for health care workers. This is the best of who we are, looking out for each other’s well-being. And that’s why I again want to thank Chair Liebling for working to ensure that all the uninsured can afford to purchase health insurance, regardless of documentation status and including it in her Omnibus bill.

Please let your legislators know that you support the House version of the MinnesotaCare Public Option as the most important step forward in creating the health care system we deserve, for all of us, no exceptions.

Rev. Lisa Janke is pastor of Olive Branch Community and associate pastor of outreach at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Rochester.