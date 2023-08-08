Rich Van Dellen: Abolish nuclear weapons before they abolish us

In March of this year 11 people sent an open letter to Christopher Nolan, director of the film “Oppenheimer” urging that he include an “epilogue text (or similar messaging) following the film that underscores the contemporary threat to humanity posed by these [nuclear] weapons as well as the current global efforts to safely disarm and eliminate them. Crucially, this would involve recognizing that nuclear weapons are now illegal under international law thanks to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).”

The signers of the letter were survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings, victims of nuclear weapons testing and youth for TPNW activists.

No such epilogue was added.

The three-hour film was released the weekend of July 21 and got high praise from the New York Times film critic Manohla Dargis as “a great achievement and fully absorbing.”

Oppenheimer is considered the father of the atomic bomb. The mostly biographical film did show the first atomic bomb test, code name “Trinity,” but not the fallout from the test, both literally and figuratively. Literally the radioactive fallout extended to 46 states, Mexico and Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

Figuratively, the fallout not shown included the radiation exposure of many people from atomic bomb tests (called downwinders), the effect on both the land and the people from testing on the Marshall Islands, the effect on Indigenous tribes who worked the uranium mines without the knowledge of the dangers to their health from radiation, or the spread of nuclear weapons to now nine nations.

Oppenheimer is quoted as saying after he watched the “Trinity” test: ”Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds,” a quote from the Bhagavad-Gita. Dargis ends her New York Times review with the words “Now we too have become death, the destroyer of worlds”

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists seems to concur when in January 2023 they moved their Doomsday Clock from 100 to 90 seconds to midnight.

The July 26 Post Bulletin political cartoon shows a picture of robots labeled AI watching the mushroom cloud of presumably the Trinity explosion. One says: “Knowing it could mean the end of the world he went ahead and built it.” Another answers: “Those humans never learn do they." Indeed the U.S. and other nuclear weapons countries have not learned and are planning to upgrade their nuclear weapons arsenals. For example, the U.S. plans to replace our Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMS) with 600 new ones called, The Sentinel, which could have three nuclear warheads per missile, each 20 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb.

It could be different. The U.S. could be a leader in nuclear weapons disarmament.

We could stop building more nuclear weapons, pledge a “no first use”, take our weapons off hair trigger alert, end the sole unchecked authority of our President to launch a nuclear attack, get rid of ICBMS entirely as they are not needed for deterrence, and support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

In 2017, 122 countries voted at the UN to approve the TPNW. The treaty entered into force on Jan. 22, 2021, when 50 countries had ratified it. As of July 24, 2023, 68 countries have ratified the treaty

Eleven members of the House of Representatives have taken the Parliamentarian pledge to support the TPNW. No Senators have. The House of Representatives could support H.R. 2775 calling for support of the TPNW.

ADVERTISEMENT

We could start a verifiable nuclear weapons disarmament process and ask other nations to follow. They just might agree to do that.

The choice is to abolish nuclear weapons before they abolish us.

Rich Van Dellen, of Rochester, is an occasional opinion contributor.