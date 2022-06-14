Rich Van Dellen: JFK's call for disarmament more relevant than ever

June 10 was the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s commencement address at American University in 1963 in which he called for “world peace.” He said that this would not be a “Pax Americana forced on the world by American weapons of war” but rather a “genuine peace — not merely peace for Americans but peace for all men and women — not merely peace in our time but peace for all time.”

He went on to say he thought this peace was possible and announced he would meet in Moscow with Chairman Khrushchev and the Prime Minister of Great Britain for high-level discussions on world peace. He also called for “general and complete disarmament — designed to take place in stages.” He said many think that is impossible but “that is a dangerous defeatist belief. ... Our problems are manmade — therefore , they can be solved by man.”

He concluded his address by stating the U.S. would never start a war.

Negotiations on a limited nuclear weapons test ban treaty had been ongoing for some time but stalled. Kennedy, in his commencement address, announced that the U.S. would unilaterally stop atmospheric testing of nuclear weapons if other nations would follow. Amazingly, the other nuclear weapons nations did follow.

Kennedy’s unilateral effort allowed him to announce before the United Nations just three months later that a “treaty to ban nuclear tests in the atmosphere, outer space, and under water (had been) concluded by the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States — and already signed by nearly 100 countries. It has been hailed by people the world over who are thankful to be free from the fears of nuclear fallout...”

In October and November 1962, just a few months prior to his commencement address, Kennedy faced the Cuban Missile crisis that was resolved when Kennedy communicated with Khrushchev, and both made concessions to resolve that crisis. Kennedy agreed to never invade Cuba and to remove U.S. missiles from Turkey while Khrushchev agreed to remove the Soviet missiles from Cuba.

Regrettably, the United States has taken the road toward peace he advised against — “a Pax Americana forced on the world by American weapons of war.” U.S. foreign policy has been one of wars, torture, targeted assassinations, the overthrow of other governments, sanctions, more than 700 military bases in other countries, and weapons sales.

“Shall we put an end to the human race; or shall mankind renounce war?” Albert Einstein and Bertrand Russell plus nine other prominent scientists made this statement in July 1955 (found in the Russell-Einstein Manifesto) referring mainly to the dangers of nuclear war.

Kennedy himself, in his address to the United Nations in September 1961, spoke of the threat of nuclear weapons: “The weapons of war must be abolished before they abolish us.”

Now we face not only the threat of nuclear war, but a climate crisis. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in its recent report to the UN, prompted Antonio Guterres, UN General Secretary, to say that unless governments everywhere reassess their energy policies, the world will become uninhabitable.

War is bad for the environment in many ways, so stopping war would be a big step forward. Also, the solution to the climate crisis will require cooperation between Russia, China and the U.S., not what seems to be a looming new cold war between these countries.

Kennedy’s call for world peace and disarmament is more relevant than ever. His example is one that U.S. foreign policy could emulate. That would mean a paradigm shift in U.S. foreign policy.

Rich Van Dellen, of Rochester, is an occasional opinion contributor.