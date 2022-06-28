SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion | Columns
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

Ryan J. Rusak: Roe made our abortion debate worse. With it gone, can we compromise on rights and limits?

Most Americans support abortion rights at some level. And most see abortion as an evil to be minimized as much as possible. We haven’t heard those perspectives enough in the last 50 years.

OPED-SCOTUS-ABORTION-COMMENTARY-GET
Abortion-rights activist Jamie McIntyre reacts to the 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
Nathan Howard/Getty Images/TNS
Opinion by Ryan J. Rusak
June 28, 2022 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It doesn’t seem like it now, with the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal roiling the nation. But we may someday look back on June 24, 2022, as the day we started out toward a compromise, even consensus, on abortion.

Roe was poorly decided on constitutional grounds, a fact that even abortion-rights supporting liberals have acknowledged. It was always tenuous legally, and that’s partly why we’ve fought over it for decades.

Also Read
goldberg-gop-20220621
Columns
Jonah Goldberg: The GOP may win in the midterms, but it can't hang on to power
If recent history is any guide, you can be sure that once elected, Republicans will blow it.
June 27, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jonah Goldberg
Dirt is blowing across a field.
Columns
The answer to soil health is not blowing in the wind
Whatever the reasons for the increase in blowing topsoil, we need to figure out a solution because the topsoil increasingly is being depleted.
June 27, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Load More

But most Americans support abortion rights at some level. And most see abortion as an evil to be minimized as much as possible. We haven’t heard those perspectives enough in the last 50 years because Roe prevented the level-finding for which our constitutional and political systems are designed.

Roe distorted the conversation. Voters can’t directly weigh in on Supreme Court justices and their decisions. Ask any legislator: When the phone rings off the hook or the email in-box blows up, they listen. For decades, they haven’t had to as much. The courts were the venue, and each side of the debate framed its actions primarily around persuading judges, not voters.

That’s not to be naive. The kind of shift portrayed here could take years, even decades, especially in places such as Texas. But minds change. Abortion itself is a great example. Better technology allows us to see a baby developing in the womb, and the earlier fetal viability reaches, the more people are uncomfortable with abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the post-Roe world leads to terrible consequences for a large number of women, voters can push their legislators to make changes. They can’t vote Justice Samuel Alito out of office.

Smart abortion-rights advocates recognize this. Planned Parenthood Federation of America is already airing ads pledging to “fight back” with protests around the country.

“Then, we’ll demand that our leaders at every level represent our values,” the narrator says.

Well, yeah. That’s how it’s supposed to work, rather than having an unaccountable tribunal make policy for a vast and diverse country.

The path runs both ways, too. Some blue states are promising permissiveness on abortion and seem primed to have no limits on late-term procedures. If preventing abortion from the moment of conception is “extreme” in terms of public opinion — and it definitely is — so is allowing a doctor to sign off on a third-trimester abortion on thin mental-health reasons. And so is the state raising money to import women so they can have abortions .

It’s possible, and preferable, that after the initial burst of response to the ruling, the heat will fade. For all the passion around it, abortion directly affects few of us. It says much about the kind of world we want and how others are treated, but it’s not something in daily life for most people, even most women.

Much of the country wants abortion to be, as Bill Clinton famously said, “safe, legal and rare.” Our policymaking processes are bumpy, and many women will no doubt be denied what they see as a fundamental right until we get it right. But we can, and we should.

Ryan J. Rusak is opinion editor of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

ADVERTISEMENT

©2022 Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

What to read next
pitts-marvel-20220619
Columns
Leonard Pitts Jr.: No reason brown girls can't save the world
Some of us hate it when the invisible become visible. But if you have ever been invisible, you know there are few things more empowering than to be seen.
June 25, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Leonard Pitts Jr.
OPED-CHATBOT-COMMENTARY-GET
Columns
Jeff Sebo: What should we do if a chatbot has thoughts and feelings?
If AIs can be sapient, or able to think, does that mean they can have moral duties, such as a duty to avoid harming others? And if AIs can be sentient, or able to feel, does that mean they can have moral rights, such as a right to not be harmed?
June 25, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Sebo
page-republicans-20220621
Columns
Clarence Page: Looking for GOP peace in our disunited states of resentment
Crossing party lines has become an unpardonable sin in the Grand Old Party, especially after the "party of Lincoln" became the party of Donald Trump.
June 24, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Clarence Page
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Ministry helps inmates find God, re-enter society
For two years, the pandemic had prevented Heart of Clay Ministry from offering opportunities to inmates at the Clay County Correctional Facility. The return has been joyous not only for the inmates, but also for the volunteers who are seeing large groups return to the Bible studies.
June 24, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks