Sen. Liz Boldon: A transformational legislative session for Minnesota

The Minnesota House and Senate began work in January with a bold agenda. Minnesotans made it clear they wanted action when they re-elected Gov. Walz and a DFL-led House, and for the first time since 2016, elected a DFL majority in the Senate.

My colleagues and I in the Senate were united in our goal of making Minnesota the best state: to raise a family, to go to school, to find a well-paying job, and to live with dignity no matter the stage of life. With a historic budget surplus, we were ready to tackle the challenges facing our state.

That’s why we made historic investments in areas like education, housing, long-term care, and in our infrastructure needs.

This includes billions in new funding for schools, including an increase in the basic funding formula, increases for special education and English language learning, and universal school meals so every child can get adequate nutrition, no matter their family income. Our higher education funding included a tuition freeze for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, and our North Star Promise Program will provide free tuition for up to 20,000 working-class Minnesotans.

As vice-chair of the Housing and Homelessness Prevention Committee, I worked with my colleagues to pass the largest state investment in housing in history. Our $1 billion investment will construct new housing throughout Minnesota and provide rental assistance for thousands of families. Reliable housing is foundational to stability in every aspect of life, and I was proud we made this a priority in 2023.

We also made investments in infrastructure, passing the largest capital investment bill in state history. With nearly $100 million in funding for Southeast Minnesota, we are putting Minnesotans to work on important projects that will rebuild and strengthen our local transportation infrastructure, flood mitigation and materials recycling capacity, regional wastewater treatment facilities and key public assets like parks and trails. These public works projects will create jobs, spur economic development, and strengthen Minnesota’s climate resilience.

These investments are vital to the success of our state; we also passed long-needed policies that will help make Minnesota the best state to live and work.

We made sure Minnesotans will be able to care for themselves or loved ones without losing a paycheck, thanks to passage of statewide Paid Family and Medical Leave and Earned Sick and Safe Time. We banned the use of toxic forever chemicals known as PFAS and passed gun violence prevention policies like expanded background checks and extreme risk protection orders to keep people safe. We passed a new clean energy standard that will require 100% of our energy production to be clean or renewable by 2040.

We also protected the fundamental rights of Minnesotans, including the rights of people to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions, strengthened the freedom to vote, and cracked down on big money in politics. These were a high priority for my caucus and I, and will ensure Minnesotans have a state that works for them, not outside interests.

This year also included the largest tax cut package in history. Our $4 billion tax bill will provide money directly into the pockets of Minnesotans with rebate checks, provide relief for seniors and homeowners, will lower property taxes, and provide $300 million in public safety funding for communities. It also included child tax credits that will reduce the rate of child poverty in Minnesota by 33%.

While we accomplished much this year, I know there is more to do to make Minnesota the best state to live. My colleagues and I are ready to get back to work and continue to deliver for Minnesotans.

Liz Boldon, DFL, represents Senate District 25, covering parts of Rochester and Olmsted County. She was elected to the Senate in 2022, and previously served a term in the Minnesota House.

