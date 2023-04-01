Steve Carlson: Time to fold a losing hand on Houston OHV project

I grew up in Houston, Minnesota, and my parents have lived on the south end of Washington Street in Houston for almost 64 years (with a grand view of the bluffs where the proposed OHV trails project would be constructed), so I’ve followed with great interest the evolution of the trail controversy over the last few years. In the spirit of full disclosure, both of my parents are opposed to the OHV trail and so am I. It has always seemed to me that this was an obviously poor idea that had not been thoroughly thought out, and fresh information coming out lately seems to confirm my suspicions.

On Feb. 17, the Houston City Council held a special meeting and passed a resolution to exit the OHV trail agreement made with the DNR. Included with the resolution is a Finding of Fact document that, through a careful reading, would lead any reasonable person to conclude that this project should have never been launched in the first place.

It contains multiple communications between DNR resource managers expressing serious reservations about the project. Erosion was a repeated, huge concern, as was the disturbance of rattlesnake and priority bird species habitat. Trail maintenance costs were cited as a potential financial liability, perhaps outweighing any economic benefit to the city. One resource manager opined that the terrain of Southeast Minnesota was not suitable for these kinds of activities. Another commented that the project goes against everything the DNR stands for. Another wrote that it seemed counterproductive to be funding a project that would contribute to a problem (erosion) that the DNR is spending a lot of time and money to resolve.

Yet the DNR ignored these concerns and authorized purchase of property for the trails, an authorization the Federal Highway Administration later determined was not approved under federal regulations. There are myriad issues raised in the Finding of Fact document, too many to detail here, but suffice it to say this project is a textbook example of mismanagement and poor judgment. This saga has slogged on for 14 years now and desperately needs resolution. Fortunately, the OHV Exit Committee has offered one.

The gist of the plan is to absolve Houston of any financial liability and allow the city to keep the purchased land for use as a hiking trail, rather than motorized use. Given the multiple failures of the DNR to properly steward this project and the funds spent, it’s a simple, reasonable and elegant solution that comports nicely with the emerging effort to develop a 100-mile hiking trail through the bluffs of southeastern Minnesota. One would think since a majority of Houston’s voters are opposed to the OHV trail, as evidenced by the newly elected city council members, the DNR and trails enthusiasts from around the state would take the hint and go home. Well, one would be wrong.

Speaking at the February city council meeting was Dan Larson, representing the Minnesota 4 Wheel Drive Association. Larson told the council that state and national groups, as well as legislators, would all fight the exit resolution. To my knowledge the DNR has made no public statement regarding the resolution and remain committed to the project. All of this brought to mind a recent Minnesota Public Radio interview I listened to last December.

The interviewee, Annie Duke, was plugging her new book: “Quit: The Power of Knowing When to Walk Away.” Duke, a former professional poker player turned cognitive psychologist, argues that too many times in life, individuals, businesses and even governments persist with failing endeavors when the smart move is to quit. It’s reasonable to assume that Duke, having earned millions playing poker, knows when to fold a hand.

And when discussing poker one can’t help but remember the classic Kenny Rogers song “ The Gambler” and the opening verses of the chorus:

You got to know when to hold ’em, know when to fold ’em,

Know when to walk away, know when to run.

There’s no need at this point for either the DNR or Mr. Larson to run from the OHV project, but it’s clearly time to just walk away.

Steve Carlson is a retired social worker and educator who lives in northwest Wisconsin. He grew up in Houston, with a grand view of the bluffs bordering the Root River Valley.

