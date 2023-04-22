Steve Drazkowski: PB's Editorial Board proves my point on hunger

You may have seen the news recently for some remarks I made about hunger. A former Minnesota Democrat activist attempted to cancel me by excising a single statement, out of context, from a debate about using $425 million of over-collected taxpayer money to pay for school meals for kids who are already receiving them.

The editorial board of this paper took the opportunity to pile on (Our View: Hunger in Minnesota is hard to see, but very real, March 25, 2023). Rather than discuss the facts around the bill being discussed, the board put their woke posture on full display.

But in doing so they proved exactly the point I was trying to make.

We have the safest, cheapest, and most abundant food supply in the history of the world. There are numerous government programs already in place to make certain that kids and adults have food in our state. Every kid in school that wants breakfast or lunch gets it. Currently, that means that 40% of the population of kids who qualify for Medicaid, and whose families are up to 200% of federal poverty guidelines , get government-paid school breakfast and lunch.

The Department of Human Services even has a website where they provide an expansive list of food resources and even a food helpline. If you are concerned about your child’s school meals, contact your school — they will tell you about your options.

Minnesota has significant resources to ensure that kids and families have food on their tables and in their lunch boxes. Volunteers and nonprofits have been stepping up at over 400 food shelves around our state’s communities, ensuring that people don’t go hungry.

There is not a single person reading this article who would not give food to someone who cannot get it on their own. Every single kid in our public schools who wants breakfast or lunch already gets it. Every single one. Every single day. Every single meal.

Meanwhile, reading, math, and science scores in our public schools are deeper in the tank than ever and our Legislature and state government have engaged in wanton government waste. Why wasn’t that the focus of the board?

Has the board ever written about the most recent half billion dollars in Minnesota government waste, the Feeding our Future scandal? The Feeding Our Future money was enough to pay for more than 160 million meals for Minnesota kids. That’s 1,022 meals for every single kid living in poverty in our state. Meanwhile, criminals stole nearly every dollar and spent the money on expensive cars, homes, gold jewelry, real estate in other countries, and even an airplane!

The board did touch on a much larger issue that Republicans have been pushing Democrats (with little success) to address: inflation that is crushing family budgets.

With a $19 billion budget surplus, we have an opportunity to change lives and make it easier for people to afford to pay their bills. Republicans already offered our plan . But instead of doing that, Democrats passed a bill that provides free lunches to students from wealthy families. Before that, they passed bills to give driver’s licenses to illegal aliens and felons the right to vote prior to finishing their sentences. Before that, they passed a bill that will increase your utility prices and destabilize our energy grid.

There are less than five weeks left in session, and Democrats have introduced no serious proposals to give Minnesotans the kind of relief they need and deserve. In fact, they are actually pushing more than $12 billion in tax INCREASES, not tax cuts. If you want to help people afford food, the state must stop stealing their paychecks.

The editorial board closed their article with a snarky comment: “And, if you happen to live in Senate District 20 and have had to choose between buying food or paying the utility bill, then make a point of introducing yourself to Sen. Drazkowski whenever the opportunity arises.”

If you have to choose between buying food and paying your utility bill, call Democrats in the legislature and Gov. Walz and demand your surplus back. Because right now they are spending it on a laundry list of things that make for nice headlines but won’t do jack to help you or your family.

Sen. Steve Drazkowski represents Senate District 20, covering Goodhue County, Wabasha County, and parts of Olmsted, Winona and Dakota counties. He has served in the Legislature since 2007.